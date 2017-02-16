Ice-cold second half sinks Skyview girls basketball at state tournament

For a half, Skyview was ready to pull an upset. But the Hawks’ shooting abandoned them in the second half as they fell 43-27 in the first round of the 4A high school girls basketball state tournament at Mountain View High.
Skyview took a 20-14 lead into halftime over Twin Falls (16-7), the District Four champ. But the Bruins outscored Skyview 29-7 in the second half to run away.
After shooting 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) in the first half, the Hawks went an ice-cold 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) in the second half to finish the game 12-for-41 (29.3 percent).
“It was seriously hard to watch because they were playing so hard and were playing with so much passion,” Skyview coach Cindy Pasta said. “And then just to have it dry up like that, it was tough.”
Twin Falls’ Morgan Harr scored a game-high 18 points, and Maddie Aardema added 10. Natalie Robison led Skyview with 12 points.
Skyview (12-12), which started the season 0-6 before rallying to make it to state, takes on Century at 3 p.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.
“We’re definitely playing for hardware,” Pasta said. “That’s exactly what I said in the locker room. We’ve done things the hard way all season, and we’re not going down without a fight.”
Comments