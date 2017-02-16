Bishop Kelly girls basketball knocks off two-time defending state champ Century

In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, the Bishop Kelly High girls basketball team got revenge Thursday with a 56-49 victory over Century in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Mountain View.
Century (15-8) beat the Knights for last year’s 4A championship.
Junior post Theresa Reeping led Bishop Kelly (19-7) with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, her third double-double in the last four games.
Lydia Nieto and Gabby Keefe each added 12 points for Bishop Kelly, which advances to face the winner of the upcoming Skyview-Twin Falls game in the 4A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Mountain View.
See the full state brackets here.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for the full story later.
