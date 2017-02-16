Girls High School Basketball

February 16, 2017 8:10 PM

Bishop Kelly girls basketball knocks off two-time defending state champ Century

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

MERIDIAN

In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, the Bishop Kelly High girls basketball team got revenge Thursday with a 56-49 victory over Century in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Mountain View.

Century (15-8) beat the Knights for last year’s 4A championship.

Junior post Theresa Reeping led Bishop Kelly (19-7) with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, her third double-double in the last four games.

Lydia Nieto and Gabby Keefe each added 12 points for Bishop Kelly, which advances to face the winner of the upcoming Skyview-Twin Falls game in the 4A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Mountain View.

See the full state brackets here.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for the full story later.

Related content

Girls High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

View more video

Sports Videos