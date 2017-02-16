Madison propels past Kuna with strong second half

After trailing by one at the break, Madison scored 15 unanswered points at the start of the third quarter to run away with a 52-41 win over Kuna in the 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Kuna, which was making its first appearance in the 5A tournament, led 21-20 at the half.
Madison pulled ahead 36-26 after three quarters and took advantage of Kuna foul trouble in the fourth, going to the line 13 times.
The Bobcats finished 28-of-45 from the free-throw line and combined with the Kavemen for 65 free-throw attempts.
Leah Dougherty paced Madison with 24 points, going 12-for-14 from the line. Hannah Wilson added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Kuna’s Ashlyn Van Campen collected a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
