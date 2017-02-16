Post Falls holds off Mountain View in first round of 5A state tournament

Junior post Melody Kempton scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Post Falls past Mountain View 60-48 in the first round of the 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Kempton, a Gonzaga commit, scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to hold off a late rally by the two-time defending state champions.
Senior guard Taeli Carrillo gave Mountain View its first lead of the game, 42-41, on a 3-pointer with 6:22 remaining in the game.
The Trojans (20-2) then scored seven unanswered points to retake a 48-42 lead.
Another Carrillo 3 cut the deficit to 48-45 with 3:21 on the clock, but it was the closest the Mavericks (20-5) would get the rest of the way.
Abby Kreiser led Mountain View with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Carrillo finished with 11 points, Laila Saenz had eight and Alison Chanhthala seven.
Check back later for updates to this story.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments