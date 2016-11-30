Slocum already impressing as starter for Maryland women’s basketball team

Destiny Slocum graduated from Mountain View High in May as one of the most decorated female basketball players in Idaho history.
She hasn’t wasted any time turning heads at the collegiate level.
Slocum has started all six games at guard for fifth-ranked Maryland (6-0), and her 13.2 points per game average is third best on the team. She was named the Big Ten freshman of the week Nov. 21 after averaging 14.3 points with 4.7 assists in wins over Maryland Eastern Shore, Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara.
In a 96-64 win over Niagara, Slocum had her career-best outing for the Terps with 25 points and seven assists.
“The college basketball experience is surely another level. You hear about it but don’t expect it to be so much different than your AAU and high-school experience,” Slocum said. “College basketball takes a lot more mental toughness than anything though. If you’re not mentally tough, you can’t play at the next level.”
The reigning Big Ten champions next play at No. 7 Louisville (6-1) at 5 p.m. MT Thursday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The top-10 matchup will be streamed online through the ACC Digital Network, or fans can watch through WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
“At Maryland, each and everyday I get to step up and compete with some of the country’s best players, and I enjoy it because it’s making me better,” Slocum said. “All in all, my experience here has been great. I’m really happy where I am and where I soon see myself to be.”
Maryland already has a win over a Top 25 opponent this season, beating then-No. 23 Arizona State 83-42 on Nov. 25.
The Terps lead the country in scoring margin (+41.3) and field-goal percentage (52.1). They are second in the nation in scoring (95.0), rebounding margin (+20.0) and third in assists (22.2) and steals (15.0).
In addition to her 13.2 ppg, Slocum averages 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. She is shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range (14-for-29).
Slocum finished her prep career with the Mavericks as a two-time Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year and 5A state champion. She was the first Idahoan to be selected to the McDonald’s All-American team, setting school records for points (2,281), rebounds (510), assists (442) and steals (304) in a career.
“Transitioning was tough, you ultimately as a freshman start over,” Slocum said. “You have to again build trust in your coaches and team and show them that you are capable of adapting at the next level.
“You also have to pick up all new plays and sets, and there is like a 100 of them. However, no matter how tough of a transition it was, I would say it was well needed. I’ve came here and developed in just six months of being here.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Destiny Slocum prep file
- Senior averages: 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game
- Career totals: 2,281 points, 510 rebounds, 442 assists and 304 steals
- Wins: 88 in four seasons
- League awards: Three-time 5A SIC player of year
- Team titles: Two 5A District Three Tournament championships and two 5A state championships
- State honors: Two-time All-Idaho and Gatorade Idaho player of year
- National honors: McDonald’s, Naismith and NWBCA All-American; member of Team USA’s FIBA U-19 World Championship team
Comments