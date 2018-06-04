World Cup dreams no longer a stretch for Boisean, now a regular for U.S. women’s soccer

Boise native Sofia Huerta always said it was her dream to play for the United States in a World Cup. Based on her progress the past year, that dream no longer seems far fetched.
The U.S. women’s soccer team has called up the Centennial High graduate for each friendly and tournament since FIFA granted her one-time transfer from Mexico to the U.S. Soccer Federation in September. And the red, white and blue named her to its preliminary roster again for a pair of upcoming friendlies against China.
The first game is at 7 p.m. Thursday (FS1) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City with a second game at 5 p.m. June 12 in Cleveland (ESPN2). Tickets for the game in Salt Lake City start at $19.
“My dream is to be on that World Cup roster in 2018, and then the Olympics,” Huerta, 25, told Lifetime after FIFA approved her transfer in September. “Just to be a constant player on the national team, that is my dream. Right now, I’m just looking forward to completing that in any way that I can, because it’s not guaranteed.”
The U.S. has one more tournament on its schedule, the Tournament of Nations July 26-Aug. 2, before qualification for the 2019 World Cup begins in October.
Huerta has made five appearances, including one start, in the last 12 games for the U.S. A midfielder/forward for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, she earned the league’s player of the month award in April. But she’s listed as a defender on the national team roster, where U.S. coach Jill Ellis has used her speed, skill and attacking threat as weapon off the bench at outside back.
Born and raised in Boise, Huerta broke through on the international stage with Mexico’s U-20 squad after the American team cut her. Her father was born in Mexico and she’s a dual citizen of both Mexico and the U.S.
She scored three goals for Mexico during the U-20 World Cup in 2012 and even suited up against the U.S. in a friendly. She’s the first player to ever compete for and against the U.S.
