She was shut out at districts, but this Boise High runner had record speed at state

Maggie Liebich didn't see this coming, but her coaches sure did.
The junior at Riverstone International who runs for Boise High was the surprise of the 5A state track and field championships Saturday at Dona Larsen Park.
Liebich annihilated the overall meet records in winning the girls 1,600 and 800 meters, both times besting Mountain View phenom Lexy Halladay. The victories come a week after Liebich failed to win either event at the 5A District Three meet.
"My coach always believed in me. My parents believed in me," Liebich said. "I didn't fully believe in myself. To finish in first is an incredibly unreal feeling. I don't know. I never imagined it happening."
Liebich started the day with a victory in the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 46.87 seconds, eclipsing the record of 4:52.51 set by Halladay last season. As of Saturday evening, Liebich's time was the seventh fastest in the nation this season.
"That performance has been in her. Her progression's been phenomenal the last couple of years," Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said. "She just got some confidence and really sharpened up the last couple weeks in practice and then peaked at the right time. She just started trusting herself. It was awesome."
Five events after the 1,600, Liebich led from start to finish in the 800. Her time of 2:11.26 unseated the year-old record of 2:11.47 established by Michelle Pratt of Blackfoot.
"I am still really shocked," Liebich said. "This season has been full of surprises."
[Click here for 5A-1A state meet results.]
ROCKY BOYS WIN AGAIN
Carter Kuehl had a fever of 101 on Friday.
If he hadn't admitted it, you would've been hard-pressed to tell the Rocky Mountain senior was ill.
Kuehl swept the 5A boys 100 (10.75) and 200 (21.81) meters for the second straight season and ran the second leg of the Grizzlies' record-setting 4x100 relay (41.79).
And each victory turned out to be a necessity as the Grizzlies edged 5A SIC foe Mountain View for the team championship 101 to 95.5. It was Rocky Mountain's seventh title in eight seasons.
"Just joy. It's so nice to see that everyone came together and that we all competed to the best of our ability," Kuehl said. "It's a good feeling. It's a good way to go out."
Fellow Rocky senior Zach Meyer defended his title in the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 14.22. Meyer also ran the opening leg of the 4x100. The senior quartet of Meyer, Kuehl, Cayden Doyle and Mitchell Kees bested Rocky Mountain's 2016 4x100 team, which held the previous overall meet record of 42.25.
"For our seniors to really step up the way they did — and we got some help from our underclassmen — it just made the day that much more special," Rocky Mountain coach Brad Abbott said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW GIRLS REPEAT
Senior Tori Sloan polished off her final state meet with three gold medals, headlining Mountain View's run to a second straight team championship.
The Mavericks finished with 134 points and six event wins. Rocky Mountain was second with 96 points and Boise was third with 65.5.
"We didn't put a stamp on it right away. I knew we had our depth, but still, you're thinking maybe the baton's going to drop. You just don't know what's going to happen," Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. "Rocky's always lingering."
Mountain View won the 4x100 (48.22) and 4x400 relays. Melanie Marquis, Makenna Schuler, Lizza Wallace and Lexy Halladay set an overall meet record in winning the 4x400 in 3:55.06. Marquis won the 300 hurdles (43.51). Sloan was a repeat winner in the long jump and upset three-time defending champion Melody Kempton of Post Falls in the high jump.
"Since it was my last year, I really, really wanted to win," said Sloan, who was the only high jumper to clear 5-foot-8.
Here are Saturday's other 5A Treasure Valley winners:
▪ Magnus Hemingway, Ethan Brands, Hunter Braseth and Jaymon Barrus supplied Mountain View with a victory in the boys 4x200 relay (1:27.78).
▪ A day after he was out-kicked at the finish of the 3,200, Borah freshman Nathan Green won the boys 1,600 (4:22.18) over Bonneville's Stetson Moss — the runner who chased him down in the 3,200. "Yesterday was devastating, because I didn't finish the race the way that I should have," Green said. "But today was good. I was happy with the way I ran."
▪ Centennial senior Kobi Wantulok clocked a 48.70 for a victory in the boys 400. Wantulok then teamed with Brian Birrell, Alex Draper and Noah Rieth for a second gold in the 4x400 (3:23.52). "I don't think it's kicked in yet," Wantulok said. "I don't really recognize what's going on."
▪ Junior Caleb Stamper of Timberline won his second consecutive 800 with ease. His time of 1:52.60 was more than 3 seconds ahead of second place.
▪ Jeff Mickelson was one of the last three triple jumpers to qualify for state, and the Capital senior managed to pulled off one of the biggest upsets. He took the triple jump with a distance of 44-0. "I was just ready to come out and give it everything I had, this being my last meet," Mickelson said.
▪ In her first season running track, senior Ami Ti'a ran the anchor leg of Centennial's winning 4x200 relay (1:42.39). Payton Anderson, Claire Vaage and Cheyanne Rede rounded out the Patriots' quartet.
▪ Wearing bright blue and red American flag socks, Kuna sophomore Autumn Kidd defended her title in the girls 400 in 57.45. "My main focus this season has been to run relaxed and smooth," Kidd said. "I was just ready to go." Last season at state, Kidd fell as she crossed the finish line, but she still won.
▪ Boise junior Linden Carter was the only runner in the girls 100 hurdles to break 15 seconds, winning in a time of 14.95.
BISHOP KELLY SCORES THREE-PEAT
No one would have blamed Reed Lindsey or Khalil Forehand if they didn't finish their races.
Lindsey hyper-extended his knee and then clipped the first hurdle in the 4A boys 110-meter hurdles, while Forehand toed the line in the 200 despite straining his hamstring in the 4x100 relay.
Regardless of the pain, both athletes finished their races, ensuring the Bishop Kelly boys a third consecutive 4A team championship by 5 points over Twin Falls. The Knights had 85.5 points to the Bruins' 80.5.
"Reed Lindsey, I am just heartbroken for him. He's worked his butt off for so long, and to fall in the final on the first hurdle, it was brutal to watch," Bishop Kelly coach Jeff Carpenter said. "But he got up, to his credit, and finished the race."
Forehand anchored the Knights' 4x100 (42.94) and 4x200 (1:29.16) relays to victory. With about 40 meters to go in the 4x100, he slowed and grabbed his left hamstring, but BK's lead was large enough that it didn't affect the outcome of the race. Forehand had been a favorite to win the 200, but he was forced to walk the race instead.
"I just wanted to finish off strong. I didn't want to scratch my last race," Forehand said. "I knew that it was close between us and Twin Falls. ... I wanted to contribute in some way, so I decided to just walk it."
It was a tough week for Forehand, who unsuccessfully appealed to the IHSAA board to run in the 100 meters after he was disqualified for a false start at the district meet.
"I feel like it's kind of unfortunate that I went out that way, because I really wanted to take the 200," Forehand said. "But I'm glad we got the relays."
The Bishop Kelly girls did their male counterparts one better, winning the 4A team championship for the fourth year in a row. The Knights combined for 113 points to win a two-team battle over Twin Falls (95).
Junior Aly Tekippe came close to winning four golds. She claimed victory in the long jump (17-4.75), pole vault (11-0) and ran the opening leg of the Knights' winning 4x200 relay, which set a classification record in 1:42.68. Tekippe, who was competing with torn cartilage in her left knee, was part of BK's runner-up 4x100 relay team.
"I was really confident this morning," said Tekippe, who had to bounce back and forth from the long jump and pole vault. "I was like, man, this is my year. I've got to get this."
BK also got wins from Amaia Van Tol in the 100 hurdles (15.28) and Kelsi Ramakers in the 300 hurdles (44.17).
Here are Saturday's other 4A Treasure Valley winners:
▪ Gatorade Idaho Cross Country Runner of the Year Nick Russell of Bishop Kelly won the boys 1,600 in 4:20.86 to go with his 3,200 victory Friday.
▪ Ridgevue junior Chloe Barylski proved the fastest in 4A with her sweep of the girls 100 (12.57) and 200 (25.17). Barylski also was the runner-up in the 400.
▪ Middleton's Carlee Heindel, Ashley Campbell, Sydney Clegg and Emmy Williams set a school record with their victory in the 4x100 relay in 49.62.
