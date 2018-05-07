Bishop Kelly's Nic Roberts finished second in the 4A District Three boys golf tournament on Monday with a 1-over 72 at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly's Nic Roberts finished second in the 4A District Three boys golf tournament on Monday with a 1-over 72 at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

Bishop Kelly extends its championship streak

By Rachel Roberts

May 07, 2018 06:32 PM

The Bishop Kelly High boys golf team kept the competition for medalist honors in-house, and every Knight went home a winner.

Bishop Kelly recorded the top three individual scores to win the 4A District Three Tournament team championship for the fifth year in a row. Junior Alec Dykas claimed the individual title with an even-par 71, finishing just ahead of teammates Nic Roberts (72) and Jeran Lofto (74) on Monday at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.

"I thought Nic won. He was behind me (on the course), so I talked to him all day," Dykas said. "He was ahead of me all day (on the scoreboard), so I wasn't really worrying about winning."

Alec Dykas of BK headshot
Bishop Kelly junior Alec Dykas won the 4A District Three Tournament's individual boys championship with an even-par 71 at RedHawk Golf Course on Monday in Nampa.
Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Roberts, the Knights' No. 1 golfer who missed the past two weeks of the season with pneumonia, could have forced a playoff with Dykas if he had birdied his final hole. Instead, Roberts had to settle for par.

"We're just happy to have him back," Bishop Kelly boys coach Steve Judy said. "He did really well for not playing golf for two weeks."

The defending 4A state champion Knights totaled a 12-over 300 — their best team score of the season — and will be joined at state by Ridgevue (328) and Skyview (329). Dykas and Roberts are the only returning lettermen from last year's title team.

0407 4A girls golf 020527 h
Bishop Kelly's Lizzy Godinho won her second 4A District Three individual title in three seasons on Monday. The senior shot a 9-over 80 at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.
Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

Meanwhile, the Bishop Kelly girls put an end to Middleton's run of three straight district titles, compiling a team total of 358 for a 21-stroke victory over the Vikings (379). BK senior Lizzy Godinho collected her second individual championship in three seasons with a 9-over 80.

"We've been the bridesmaid and not the bride, so we're happy," Bishop Kelly girls coach Michelle Judy said. "We really have a lot of girls who have a lot of pure talent, and they've been working that."

BK and Middleton advance to state next Monday and Tuesday at Idaho Club Golf Course in Sandpoint. The Vikings edged Ridgevue for the final team berth by just four strokes.

Monday's district title was the first for the BK girls since 2014, which also coincides with their most recent state championship. Godinho, a senior, was fourth at the district tournament last season and won it as a sophomore.

"Last year I definitely struggled at districts," Godinho said. "It was fun to be able to come back this year and show that I could regain that title."

0507 4A girls golf 03
Vallivue's Sidney Johnson blasts out of a bunker at the 4A District Three girls golf tournament at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa on Monday.
Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

Fruitland boys, Weiser girls win

The Fruitland boys held off Homedale by four strokes, while the Weiser girls enjoyed an 83-shot victory in the 3A District Three Tournament on Monday at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette.

Both individual championships came down to a playoff. Daniel Uranga (73) of Homedale won the boys title, and Emma Davidson (91) of Weiser was first on the girls side.

BOYS GOLF
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Scotch Pines, Payette
TEAM SCORES
(Top 2 to state)
1, Fruitland 325. 2, Homedale 329. 3, Payette 373. 4, Weiser 375. 5, Parma 468.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
(Top 5 to state)
1, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 73 (won playoff). 2, Jonas Bickenese, Fruitland, 73. 3, Lucas Rynearson, Fruitland, 76. 4, Corbin Parsons, Payette, 78. 5, Scott Matlock, Homedale, 81.


GIRLS GOLF
3A DISTRICT THREE MEET
At Scotch Pines, Payette
TEAM SCORES
(Top 2 to state)
1, Weiser 396. 2, Parma 479. 3, Payette 492. 4, Homedale 550.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
(Top 4 to state)
1, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 91 (won playoff). 2, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 91. 3, Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 99. 4, Josi Gray, Payette, 100.

