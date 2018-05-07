Bishop Kelly extends its championship streak

The Bishop Kelly High boys golf team kept the competition for medalist honors in-house, and every Knight went home a winner.
Bishop Kelly recorded the top three individual scores to win the 4A District Three Tournament team championship for the fifth year in a row. Junior Alec Dykas claimed the individual title with an even-par 71, finishing just ahead of teammates Nic Roberts (72) and Jeran Lofto (74) on Monday at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa.
"I thought Nic won. He was behind me (on the course), so I talked to him all day," Dykas said. "He was ahead of me all day (on the scoreboard), so I wasn't really worrying about winning."
Roberts, the Knights' No. 1 golfer who missed the past two weeks of the season with pneumonia, could have forced a playoff with Dykas if he had birdied his final hole. Instead, Roberts had to settle for par.
"We're just happy to have him back," Bishop Kelly boys coach Steve Judy said. "He did really well for not playing golf for two weeks."
The defending 4A state champion Knights totaled a 12-over 300 — their best team score of the season — and will be joined at state by Ridgevue (328) and Skyview (329). Dykas and Roberts are the only returning lettermen from last year's title team.
Meanwhile, the Bishop Kelly girls put an end to Middleton's run of three straight district titles, compiling a team total of 358 for a 21-stroke victory over the Vikings (379). BK senior Lizzy Godinho collected her second individual championship in three seasons with a 9-over 80.
"We've been the bridesmaid and not the bride, so we're happy," Bishop Kelly girls coach Michelle Judy said. "We really have a lot of girls who have a lot of pure talent, and they've been working that."
BK and Middleton advance to state next Monday and Tuesday at Idaho Club Golf Course in Sandpoint. The Vikings edged Ridgevue for the final team berth by just four strokes.
Monday's district title was the first for the BK girls since 2014, which also coincides with their most recent state championship. Godinho, a senior, was fourth at the district tournament last season and won it as a sophomore.
"Last year I definitely struggled at districts," Godinho said. "It was fun to be able to come back this year and show that I could regain that title."
Fruitland boys, Weiser girls win
The Fruitland boys held off Homedale by four strokes, while the Weiser girls enjoyed an 83-shot victory in the 3A District Three Tournament on Monday at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette.
Both individual championships came down to a playoff. Daniel Uranga (73) of Homedale won the boys title, and Emma Davidson (91) of Weiser was first on the girls side.
