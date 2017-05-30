Rocky Mountain’s Ethan Christianson was named the 2017 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year.
Rocky Mountain High pitcher named Idaho’s top baseball player

By Michael Lycklama

Rocky Mountain High junior Ethan Christianson was awarded the 2017 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year honor Tuesday.

The left-handed pitcher led Rocky Mountain to a 22-5 record and the 5A SIC regular season, 5A District Three tournament and 5A state tournament titles. He posted a 7-0 record with an 0.72 ERA and struck out 57 in 39 innings as opponents hit .102 off him.

The 6-2, 170-pound Christianson has verbally committed to Seattle University.

“Ethan Christianson can consistently get three pitches over for strikes at any time in the count,” Rocky Mountain coach Joe Santa Maria said in a release. “His competitive nature and humor is what makes him a great team leader.”

Christianson is the first Rocky Mountain baseball player to win the state award since Bryce Feist in 2012.

