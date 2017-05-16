Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly boys win state golf titles

Sam Tidd went to the doctor after his first round of golf at the 5A state tournament, only to learn he had a 100-degree temperature and a sinus infection.
As bad as the Rocky Mountain High junior might have been feeling, Tidd carded a 3-under 69 to match the lowest round of the tournament at Rexburg’s Teton Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday and edge teammate and defending champion Carson Barry for the individual title by three strokes.
“We’ve been neck-and-neck since we were like 10 years old,” Tidd said. “He’s one of my best friends though, so it’s fun.”
Tidd — an Oklahoma commit — finished at 4-under 140 and Barry — an Oregon State commit — at 1-under 143 to lead the Grizzlies to their second team championship in a row. Tidd was two strokes back of Barry after the first day.
“Those two are always fighting it out,” Rocky Mountain coach Mike McCrady said. “They’re honestly a product of each other. The reason they are as good as they are is because they have each other to push one another.”
Rocky won by 30 strokes last season and came through even better in 2017. The Grizzlies (4-over 580) finished 48 strokes ahead of second-place Madison (628). Eagle was third (632) and Coeur d’Alene was fourth (634).
Grizzlies freshman Jake Slocum took fourth (149), junior Drew Reinke was eighth (152) and senior Ranger Downs (155) finished just outside the top 10. All five golfers had their score count on at least one of the two days.
“Our kids never really let up,” McCrady said. “It’s really all about beating each other. That’s how it’s always been.”
HIGHLAND GIRLS SWEEP TEAM, INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Payton Ferringer won her second straight individual title with ease, helping Highland collect its second team championship in three seasons.
Ferringer was the only golfer to record a round under par, totaling a 2-over 146. Meridian’s Kaitlyn Fleming was second (155) and Centennial’s Kaitlynn Deeble was third (157).
Centennial was tied with Highland for the team lead after the first day, but the Patriots (684) ended up in second place by two strokes. Timberline (692) took third and Lake City (729) was fourth.
BK BOYS WIN FIRST TITLE SINCE 2010
Bishop Kelly ended a string of second-place finishes and the six-year reign of Twin Falls with a 22-stroke victory in the 4A state tournament at Pinecrest in Idaho Falls.
The Knights wrapped up the 36-hole tournament with a 27-over 587 to easily beat second-place Minico (609) and third-place Twin Falls (622).
“Boy, we went out and played pretty much lights out the first day and got a really big lead,” Bishop Kelly coach Vince Derig said. “Then all the pressure was on everyone else.”
Senior Sam Goodman, who shared the first-round lead, separated himself from the pack on Day 2 for an even-par 140 and a two-shot win over Minico’s Chance Mosely.
BK’s Nick Roberts was third (145), Brody Bonfilio sixth (149) and Alex Dykas ninth (153).
“I just think we had a really good mindset going in, and we didn’t want to have to be playing from behind,” Derig said. “Our kids were really focused when we got there, and they were ready to play.”
Canyon Ridge (701) swept the girls team and individual titles. Bailey Henley finished at 8-over 148, 12 strokes clear of second-place Makena Rauch (160) of Moscow, and BK’s Hannah Holloway was third (168).
Bishop Kelly (740) was the top Valley finisher in the girls team standings, 39 strokes behind Canyon Ridge despite only a five-shot difference after Day 1.
FRUITLAND SOPHOMORE FINISHES SECOND
Fruitland’s Jake O’Neil followed his first-round 75 with a 6-over 78 to finish as the 3A state runner-up at Idaho Falls Country Club.
Andrew Cortez of American Falls earned medalist honors with a 1-over 145.
The Kellogg boys ended Buhl’s four-year run in the team category with a 36-hole total of 647.
The Buhl girls won their first championship since 1990 behind Kylie Crossland’s winning total of 170.
2A
Results not yet reported.
