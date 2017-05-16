Rocky Mountain mourns softball player, 15

Kathryn Marshall, a varsity softball player at Rocky Mountain High, passed away Friday, Grizzlies coach Brian White told the Idaho Statesman. The cause of death has not been determined, White said.
White said Marshall, a 15-year-old freshman, was admitted to the hospital Friday morning and died that afternoon.
In remembrance of Kate Marshall we will have wristbands at the School Store starting Thurs for $1. All proceeds go to the Marshall family— Bear Necessities (@RMHSnecessities) May 16, 2017
A vigil will be held at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Rocky Mountain’s varsity softball field.
“We wanted to open it up to everybody,” White said. “She was just an all-around great kid. You wanted her in the classroom. She was positive with everybody. ... We miss her.”
There will be a candle lighting ritual on Wednesday at 9 pm on the varsity softball field to honor Kate Marshall, everyone is welcome pic.twitter.com/Sk5lB363AL— Grizz Nation (@GrizzNation14) May 13, 2017
