Varsity Extra

May 16, 2017 5:18 PM

Rocky Mountain mourns softball player, 15

By Michael Katz

Kathryn Marshall, a varsity softball player at Rocky Mountain High, passed away Friday, Grizzlies coach Brian White told the Idaho Statesman. The cause of death has not been determined, White said.

White said Marshall, a 15-year-old freshman, was admitted to the hospital Friday morning and died that afternoon.

A vigil will be held at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Rocky Mountain’s varsity softball field.

“We wanted to open it up to everybody,” White said. “She was just an all-around great kid. You wanted her in the classroom. She was positive with everybody. ... We miss her.”

