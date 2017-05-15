Rocky Mountain boys golf cruising to a second straight state title

One year after running away with the 5A state championship, the Rocky Mountain High boys golf team is on the verge of doing it again.
The Grizzlies fired a first-day round of 285 Monday at Rexburg’s Teton Lakes Golf Course, 25 strokes ahead of Eagle in second place. Rocky Mountain could surpass its 30-stroke victory last year over Eagle with a strong second-day performance Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain also dominated the individual leaderboard Monday. Defending state champ Carson Barry, a junior committed to Oregon State, leads the field at 3-under 69. Defending state runner-up Sam Tidd, a junior committed to Oklahoma, trails him by two strokes in second place at 1-under 71.
Rocky Mountain’s Drew Reinke sits in third at 72, and teammate Jake Slocum is in a three-way tie for fourth place with Eagle’s Tyler Joplin and Taylor Henry at 73.
Eagle has a two-stroke lead over Coeur d’Alene, Hillcrest and Madison for second place in the team race.
CENTENNIAL GIRLS TIED FOR FIRST
The Patriots finished the first day of the 5A state tournament tied with Highland atop the leaderboard.
Kaitlynn Deeble led the Patriots’ charge, shooting a 77 to finish Day 1 in third place. Teammate Carlee Swenson’s 82 has her in ninth place after 18 holes.
Highland’s Payton Ferringer is in danger of running away with her second straight individual title after firing a 70. Meridian’s Kaitlyn Fleming is the closest competitor, six strokes back of Ferringer.
BK BOYS LEAD, GIRLS IN THIRD
Sam Goodman and Nick Roberts each shot 2-under 68 and are tied for the individual lead at the 4A state tournament at Pinecrest in Idaho Falls.
The Knights had four of their five golfers finish among the top eight after the first 18 holes to give Bishop Kelly an even-par 280 and a 17-stroke lead over second-place Minico (297).
Brody Bonfilio (69) and Alex Dykas (75) rounded out the scoring for BK.
Twin Falls, which has won the past six state titles, sits in third with a 301.
In the girls tournament, defending champion Twin Falls (349) holds a slim lead over Canyon Ridge (351) and Bishop Kelly (356). Canyon Ridge’s Bailey Henley shot a 3-over 73 to take an eight-shot individual lead.
FRUITLAND SOPHOMORE IN HUNT FOR TITLE
Fruitland’s Jake O’Neil carded a 3-over 75 and is three shots back of 3A individual tournament leader Andrew Cortez of American Falls at Idaho Falls Country Club.
O’Neil, the reigning District Three champion, qualified as an individual.
Kellogg appears to have the boys team title locked up after a 324 — 31 strokes clear of second-place Kimberly (355).
Buhl leads the girls tournament at 389, headlined by Kylie Crossland’s 84 for the lowest round of the day.
COLE VALLEY, NAMPA CHRISTIAN NECK-AND-NECK
Conference rivals Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian lead the 2A state tournament team races at Jefferson Hills in Rigby.
The Nampa Christian girls totaled a 391 and sit one shot ahead of second-place Cole Valley (392). Grace’s Lindsey Lloyd has the individual lead after Day 1 with an 82.
In the boys competition, Cole Valley (325) has a three-stroke lead over Nampa Christian (328), and the Chargers’ Jack Curran has the overall lead with a 71.
Nampa Christian swept the state titles last season, but the Trojans finished second to Cole Valley at last week’s district tournament.
Comments