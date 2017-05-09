Back for redemption: Bishop Kelly track star aims for title haul after freak injury

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" Pause 0:35 Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:31 Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 1:58 "Following The Green" Boise foothills sheep release 9:42 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin updates spring ball, talks schedule 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bishop Kelly senior Lindsey Schmidt was set to contend for four state track and field titles last season before she fractured her ankle during her first event. The Princeton-bound heptathlete is healthy this year and is looking to sweep her events at the district and state meets. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com