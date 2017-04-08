Jumps come natural for Capital senior

Britt Ipsen spent most of his day simply trying to stay warm.
Between constant wind, cold temperatures, rain and even a hail storm, the Capital High senior wasn’t expecting to have a record-setting performance.
But that’s exactly what he did.
The University of Idaho track and field signee won the boys long jump with a career-best mark of 23 feet, 9 inches Saturday at the 34-team Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park.
He added another gold in the triple jump with a distance of 45-2 1/4 — nearly five feet better than his nearest competitor — and a pair of second-place finishes in the high jump (6-6) and 110-meter hurdles (15.52 seconds).
Ipsen entered Saturday’s meet ranked No. 1 in the state in all four events, according to athletic.net.
While he’s long been a favorite in the jumps, Ipsen just picked up the hurdles in mid-December.
Ipsen already owns individual state titles in the long jump (2015) and high jump (2016), but he’s hoping for even more as a senior.
“I definitely want to score 40 points at state,” Ipsen said.
