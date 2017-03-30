More than 200 names on the Treasure Valley high school signing/commitment list

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2017 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.
BASEBALL
Kyle Adams, Bishop Kelly, Big Bend CC
Brendan Boily, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho
Zach Britt, Centennial, Wenatchee Valley College
Conor Callanan, Bishop Kelly, Linfield
Ethan Christianson, Rocky Mountain (2018), Seattle
Mitch Dean, Capital, Spokane Falls CC
Casey Dudek, Bishop Kelly, Minnesota West CC
Sebastian Elu, Timberline, Walla Walla CC
Alex Guerrero, Eagle (2018), Washington
Hayden Guttu, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC
Ryan Hansen, Rocky Mountain, Montana State Billings
Reed Harrington, Eagle, Spokane Falls
Tyler Hollow, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State
Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain (2018), Gonzaga
Matt Johnson, Centennial, Wenatchee Valley College
Brooks Juhasz, Rocky Mountain, Blue Mountain CC
Colton Makinster, Columbia, Blue Mountain CC
Chad Martin, Centennial, Walla Walla CC
Tanner McGrath, Mountain View, Big Bend CC
Parker Miller, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC
Boden Mills, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho
Mat Murphy, Fruitland, Treasure Valley CC
Trace Ogata, Centennial, Walla Walla CC
Christian Padilla, Eagle, Spokane Falls
Jacob Peltzer, Bishop Kelly, Treasure Valley CC
Ben Ranieri, Bishop Kelly, Linfield College
Casey Rodriguez, Fruitland, Treasure Valley CC
Nate Smith, Centennial, College of Southern Idaho
Hayden Treinen, Skyview, Southwest Oregon CC
Auggie Valdez, Vallivue, Big Bend CC
Harris Villanueva, Skyview, Southwest Oregon CC
Anthony Wagenmann, Fruitland, Montana State Billings
Nolan Walker, Rocky Mountain, College of Southern Idaho
Jonah Watts-Overduyn, Centennial, Chemeketta CC
Drew Zmuda, Capital, Grand Canyon University
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nick Fitts, Vallivue, Montana Tech
Jaxon Hughes, Ambrose, Corban College
Delveion Jackson, Centennial, UC Davis
Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain, BYU
Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain, Montana State Billings
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lauren Brocke, Centennial, Wichita State
Kiana Corpus, Borah, Rocky Mountain College
Maddie Geritz, Borah (2018), Carroll College
Abby Mangum, Eagle, BYU (preferred walk-on)
Mandy Simpson, Boise, Oklahoma
Tori Williams, Centennial, Utah
FOOTBALL
Harrison Ashby, Capital, Idaho
Carter Ballenger, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Ramon Booker, Boise, Rocky Mountain College
Daniel Cantrell, Bishop Kelly, Boise State (preferred walk-on)
Caleb Christensen, Borah, Boise State (preferred walk-on)
Fili Church, Skyview, Rocky Mountain College
Ryder Conklin, Emmett, Rocky Mountain College
Wyatt Dorsey, Homedale, Eastern Oregon
Todd Durham, Eagle, Rocky Mountain College
Josh Elsberry, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Kyle Frazier, Rocky Mountain, Rocky Mountain College
Kendall Freelove, Homedale, Eastern Oregon
DJ Hagler, Middleton, Idaho State (preferred walk-on)
Erik Haun, Mountain View, Carroll College
Ben Hruby, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho
Justin Hutton, Notus, Eastern Oregon
Raoul Johnson, Bishop Kelly, Weber State
Bronson King, Bishop Kelly, Stetson
Brandon Kipper, Columbia, Hawaii
Drew Korf, Capital, Rocky Mountain College
Alec Kuzmack, Eagle, Washington State
Kegan Lester, Borah, Olivet Nazarene
Kade Linder, Ridgevue, Montana Western
Alex Lindsey, Capital, Rocky Mountain College
JT Mahon, Council, Idaho (preferred walk-on)
Mitchel Maxfield, Emmett, Weber State
Jake McBride, Meridian, Rocky Mountain College
Caulen Michael, Wilder, College of Idaho
Triden Mitchell, Caldwell, College of Idaho
Jerred Monnier, Vallivue, Eastern Oregon
Maxim Moore, Eagle, Idaho
Oliver Munch, Boise, Rocky Mountain College
Adam Nebel, Skyview, Benedictine College
John Ojukwu, Boise, Boise State
Marc Oribio, Emmett, Eastern Oregon
Luc Overton, Emmett, Rocky Mountain College
Keenan Pattwell, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Peyton Pettigrew, Rocky Mountain, College of Idaho
Kyle Pierce, Skyview, Carroll College
Peyton Pinz, Parma, Montana Western
Zach Redd, Rocky Mountain, Montana State
Jace Richter, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain College
Jake Roper, Rocky Mountain (2016), Montana State
Tucker Rovig, Mountain View, Montana State
Del Rude, Eagle, Rocky Mountain College
Phoenix Ruffin, Fruitland, Montana Western
DJ Scheffer, Capital, Rocky Mountain College
Cordell Shelton, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain College
Isaiah Schlegel, Skyview, Rocky Mountain College
Kaden Snooks, Eagle, Weber State (preferred walk-on)
Chase Spangler, Kuna, Rocky Mountain College
Ryan Swanson, Eagle, Portland State
George Tarlas, Borah, Weber State
Garrett Turner, Columbia, Montana Western
Brady Walling, Meridian, Olivet Nazarene
Jake Wilkerson, Rocky Mountain, Idaho State
Connor Wood, Rocky Mountain, Montana State
Colton Yasinski, Vallivue, Idaho (preferred walk-on)
BOYS GOLF
Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oregon State
Brody Bonfilio, Bishop Kelly, Western Washington
Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oklahoma
GIRLS GOLF
Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial, Dixie State
Ragan McGilvery, Columbia, Northwest Nazarene
BOYS SOCCER
Matt Belisle, Timberline, College of Idaho
Parker Billings, Timberline, College of Idaho
Danny Cuevas, Caldwell, Northwest Nazarene
Damien Dennis, Borah, Walla Walla University
Alex Draghici, Centennial, College of Idaho
Ahmet Huremovic, Meridian, College of Idaho
Emmanuel Iradukunda, Centennial, Walla Walla CC
Skyler Munroe, Timberline, Northwest Nazarene
Casey Sturtevant, Centennial, Sierra Nevada College
Sebastian Winn-Araneda, Mountain View, Seattle Pacific
GIRLS SOCCER
Kylee Atkins, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho
Emma Bailey, Eagle, BYU
Jadyn Baumgartner, Timberline, Whitworth University
Kathryn Blickenstaff, Boise, Idaho
Lauren Bouvia, Weiser, UC Davis
Josephine Bush, Centennial (2018), BYU
Aubree Chatterson, Bishop Kelly, Boise State
Makayla Christensen, Centennial (2018), Utah
Karolyne Collins, Centennial, Northwest Nazarene
Cameron Coyle, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho
Sally Culig, Centennial, Walla Walla CC
Brenna Davidson, Centennial, Westminster
Lili Finch, Boise, Boise State (preferred walk-on)
Liz Frisch, Boise, Nebraska Wesleyan
Mikee Furrow, Middleton, Montana
Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah
Megan Harvey, Boise, Corban University
Hailey Hill, Mountain View, Walla Walla CC
Baylee Kenley, Mountain View, Southwestern Oregon CC
Zona Kinnaman, Columbia, Utah
Julia Lewis, Boise (2018), Boise State
Erin McGrath, Bishop Kelly, Oregon Tech
Demerree McLean, Mountain View, Walla Walla CC
Grace Michael, Timberline (2018), Northeastern
Macie Nelson, Borah (2018), Boise State
Kennedi Paul, Capital (2018), Boise State
Annika Rademacher, Rocky Mountain, Humboldt State
Madison Roache, Boise, Westminster
Brooklyn Ruwe, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain (2018), Portland
Regan Widner, Rocky Mountain, Carroll College
SOFTBALL
Shea Anderson, Meridian, Spokane Falls CC
Katie Davis, Weiser, Treasure Valley CC
Hailey Fisher, Eagle, Weber State
Lily Gregory, Borah, Iowa Western CC
Ivy Hommel, Kuna, Northwest Nazarene
Lexi Knauss, Meridian, Montana
Kelly Kukla, Eagle, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Emma Longoria, Vallivue, Northwest Nazarene
Aleah Mendiola, Middleton, College of Idaho
Rachel Menlove, Eagle, Portland State
Autumn Moffat, Eagle, BYU
Gabi Peters, Eagle (2019), Boise State
Keana Reyes-Burke, Meridian, Hawaii at Hilo
Melice Rodriguez, Vallivue, Geneva College
Devon Stapleton, Meridian, North Idaho College
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Josh Fritz, Boise, College of Idaho
Britt Ipsen, Capital, Idaho
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Reagan Badger, Mountain View, Idaho State
Tristin Bowens, Capital, Idaho
Faith Dilmore, Rocky Mountain, Idaho
Taylor Elliott, Eagle, Portland State
Lita Forse, Caldwell, Washington State
Dania Holmberg, Eagle, Seattle Pacific
Madison Kingsbury, Kuna, College of Idaho
Brooklyn Ruwe, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, Princeton
Kari Taylor, Capital, Boise State
Katie Weedn, Centennial, Idaho State
BOYS TENNIS
GIRLS TENNIS
Sophie Uhlenkott, Meridian, Lewis-Clark State
VOLLEYBALL
Taylor Alexander, Mountain View (2015), College of Idaho
Mahala Bradburn, Kuna (2018), Idaho State
Olivia Bradley, Skyview (2018), Montana
CJ Davis, Weiser, Treasure Valley CC
Emily Estes, Mountain View, Wenatchee Valley CC
Brooke Foster, Timberline, Montana
Sophia Graham, Boise, Concordia University
McKenzie Lee, Eagle, Northwest Nazarene
Mahra McLeod, Emmett, Seattle
Mekenzie Miller, Centennial (2016), Utah State Eastern
Dani Nay, Skyview (2018), Weber State
Allison O’Harra, Centennial, Pepperdine
Sabrina Radford, Nampa, Snow College
Mali Sawyer, Eagle (2015), College of Idaho
Bailey Schieve, Boise, West Point
Payton Spoja, Boise, Montana
Josie Whitehead, Kuna, College of Idaho
Maddie Wolter, Boise, Carroll College
Megan Yett, Nampa Christian (2018), Utah
BOYS WRESTLING
Chris Doiron, Bishop Kelly, Menlo College
Sammy Eckhart, Fruitland, Boise State
Sean Ferguson, Capital, Wheaton College
Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home, North Idaho College
GIRLS WRESTLING
BOYS SKIING
GIRLS SKIING
GIRLS SWIMMING
Abbey Erwin, Boise, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Kara Steward, Rocky Mountain, University of Evansville
BOYS SWIMMING
Ethan Broadbent, Borah, College of Idaho
BOYS LACROSSE
Jake Buss, Mountain View, Boise State
Zane Friedt, Eagle, Fairfield University
Tyler Spanfellner, Bishop Kelly, Madonna University
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kiley Barber, Meridian, Colorado Mesa University
Abby Escandon, Rocky Mountain, Fort Lewis College
Meredith Teel, Eagle, George Fox
