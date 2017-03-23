Thursday’s prep scores and highlights: Timberline baseball, Eagle softball pitchers throw shutouts

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Sophomore pitcher Gabi Peters, who is verbally committed to Boise State, threw a one-hit shutout as Eagle routed Centennial 11-0 in five innings. Peters helped her own cause, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
BASEBALL
▪ Jonah Hultberg, Tomas Vizgirdas and Alex MacFarland-Smith each hit home runs in Timberline’s 12-0, five-inning victory against Borah. Jake Randall pitched all five innings for the shutout win, striking out six and allowing five hits.
SOFTBALL
BOISE 17, NAMPA 1 (5)
Nampa
001
00
—
1
4
3
Boise
14(12)
0x
—
17
19
3
Nampa (2-3, 1-3 5A SIC) — Hitters: Snead 1-3, Neff 1-2, L. Tiffany 1-2, K. Tiffany 1-2. Pitchers: Snead (L) 2.1 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Hibbard 1.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Boise (6-3, 4-0 5A SIC) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 4-4 (2B, RBI), Grace Shimatsu 2-4 (2 RBIs), Eden Cook 2-3 (2 RBIs), Ambryn Fortier 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Karsyn Zaragoza 1-2, Taiana Round 2-4 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs), Revi Brown 2-3 (3B, HR, 3 RBIs), Britney Balderas 3-3 (HR, RBI), Hope Shimatsu 1-2, Anna Atkins 1-1. Pitchers: Brown (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
CAPITAL 15, COLUMBIA 0 (5)
Capital
436
11
—
15
11
0
Columbia
000
00
—
0
1
1
Capital (6-1, 2-1 5A SIC) — Hitters: Hanah Hazel 1-2 (RBI), Tiffany Douglas 2-2 (3B, RBI), Sarah Williams 2-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), Nicole Powers 3-3 (2 RBIs), Shelby Ribordy 1-1 (RBI), Alex Wilson-Jenkins 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Cloe Muir 1-4 (3B, 2 RBIs). Pitchers: Wilson-Jenkins (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K.
Columbia (0-6, 0-3 5A SIC) — Hitters: Pearl Pucci-Stephens 1-2. Pitchers: Josie Bromley (L) 2.1 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 7 BB, 2 K; Emily Frasier 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
EAGLE 11, CENTENNIAL 0 (5)
Centennial
000
00
—
0
1
0
Eagle
504
2x
—
11
15
2
Centennial (1-4, 0-3 5A SIC) — Hitters: Harper Piatt 1-2. Pitchers: McKenna Pasquinelli (L) 4 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Eagle (10-1, 2-1 5A SIC) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 2-4 (2B, RBI), Jaxie Klucewich 2-3, Noelle Foster 1-3, Hailey Fisher 1-2, Rachel Menlove 2-3 (HR, 4 RBIs), Autumn Moffat 2-3 (2B), Gabi Peters 2-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Mahryn Makua 2-2 (2B, 2 RBIs), Delayna Waite 1-2. Pitchers: Peters (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
OTHER SCORES
Vallivue 18, Skyview 2 (5)
New Plymouth 14, McCall-Donnelly 0 (5)
BASEBALL
TIMBERLINE 12, BORAH 0 (5)
Borah
000
00
—
0
5
1
Timberline
324
3x
—
12
10
2
Borah (3-2, 1-1 5A SIC)) — Hitters: Justin Palmer 1-3, Sam Loomis 1-2, James Calzadillas 1-2, Josh Calzadillas 1-3, Hayden Buzzini 1-2. Pitchers: Jaydon Miller (L) 3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Zach Wardle 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
Timberline (4-1, 2-0 5A SIC) — Hitters: Jonah Hultberg 1-1 (HR, 2 RBIs), Tomas Vizgirdas 2-3 (2B, HR, 3 RBIs), Alex MacFarland-Smith 2-4 (HR, 2 RBIs), Layton Wagner 1-2, Colton Shaner 1-1, Matt Chambers 1-2 (2B), Evan Youde 1-1 (2 RBIs), Sebastian Elu 1-1 (RBI). Pitchers: Jake Randall (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Baseball: Eagle at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Boise at Nampa, 5 p.m.; Timberline at Borah, 6 p.m.; Vallivue at Skyview, 5 p.m.; Caldwell at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.; Middleton at Emmett, 5 p.m.; Ridgevue at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.; New Plymouth at La Grande (Ore.), 11 a.m.; Crook County (Ore.) at Fruitland, 1:30 p.m.; Marsing at Wilder, 4 p.m.; Columbia JV at Cole Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Rocky Mountain at Borah, 5 p.m.; Meridian at Capital, 5 p.m.; Kuna at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Boise at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Columbia at Nampa, 5 p.m.; Eagle at Timberline, 5 p.m.; Skyview at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Middleton at Emmett, 5 p.m.; Ridgevue at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.; Marsing at Wilder, 4 p.m.
