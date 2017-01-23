5A state baseball tournament leaving Boise Hawks’ Memorial Stadium

Borah and Capital high schools will host the Idaho 5A state high school baseball tournament May 18-20.
The 5A tournament was previously held at Memorial Stadium, home of the minor-league Boise Hawks. But the stadium will instead host the band Odesza on May 20 to kick off its summer concert series.
The Southern Idaho Conference voted to move this year’s tournament to Borah and Capital but plans to resume playing at Memorial Stadium in 2018.
“We will have the tournament back in 2018,” Boise Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery said.
Borah will host all first-round and winners’ bracket games, while losers’ bracket games will be played at Capital.
It will be the first time in eight seasons the tournament won’t be held at Memorial Stadium.
