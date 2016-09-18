Michael Thompson wins Boise Open

Former PGA Tour winner and U.S. Open runner-up Michael Thompson shot a final-round 64 to win the Albertsons Boise Open by three shots Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Thompson birdied five out of seven holes to start the back nine, including a bunker shot he holed on the par-3 13th hole.
Thompson, who lives in Sea Island, Ga., clinched his PGA Tour card for 2016-17 with the win. He finished at 23-under.
Miguel Angel Carballo made an eagle and two birdies on the first four holes to take a two-shot lead but couldn’t maintain his momentum. He finished second at 20-under and also earned his PGA Tour card.
Grayson Murray finished third at 18-under and Andrew “Beef” Johnston finished fourth at 17-under.
Murray and Johnston also secured their PGA Tour cards.
Scott Stallings, the third-round co-leader, double-bogeyed the final hole to tie for fifth at 16-under.
