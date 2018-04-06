U of I tries to save 3 sports with change in way state accounts for athletics spending

Facing a deficit for a second consecutive year, the University of Idaho athletics department finds itself in a unique situation — depending on State Board of Education action in two weeks, the Vandals could add limited-scholarship sports in the near future, or be forced to cut some sports immediately.
Idaho is seeking a waiver to use more institutional funds to cover a $1 million deficit, something it also asked for last year. The State Board, which meets April 18 and 19 in Moscow, recognizes the deficit as a two-year process, meaning to be seen as even, Idaho would need a $1 million surplus.
If the waiver is granted, Idaho President Chuck Staben said it will enable the school to move forward with a plan to add three limited-scholarship sports — men’s swimming, women’s triathlon and rifle. Those would be inexpensive to add, plus would be sports that don’t use athletics scholarships. Instead, athletes would get academic scholarships and out-of-state tuition waivers. Staben estimates those three sports would cost about $115,000 annually, and bring in approximately $1.1 million in revenue.
However, if the waiver is not given, the school must act quickly to eliminate the deficit. That would involve cutting three sports — women’s soccer, men’s golf and women’s swimming. Those are the three sports Idaho has that are not required by the Big Sky Conference, the Vandals’ athletics home. Sand volleyball and women’s triathlon would be added to remain Title IX compliant. Idaho asked the Big Sky for a waiver from its sports requirements but that was denied in March.
Staben said Friday the three teams that are at risk of being cut have been informed, albeit very recently. He was surprised at the lack of notice given to the teams, he said. Athletic Director Rob Spear was placed on administrative leave Tuesday while the university investigates the department’s handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints.
Idaho’s plan, developed by Spear, would ask the State Board to change its accounting for athletic department spending to give the department credit for the revenue it generates for the university in tuition, fees, books, room and board.
Adding the three teams would not only bring in more revenue for the athletic program through the NCAA but also increase enrollment at the university. Women’s swimming would transition to the academic scholarship model, and the roster size would increase from 32 to 38. The NCAA considers out-of-state tuition waivers as partial scholarships.
