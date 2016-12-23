No hot Potato: Boise game goes down as one of coldest bowls of all time, again

Idaho coach Paul Petrino gets a cold cooler splash from his players late in the fourth quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Boise. The Vandals beat Colorado State 61-50 in a game where the temperatures ranged from 22 degrees at kickoff to 15 at the finish.
Matt Linehan was critical of Idaho President Chuck Staben and the Vandals' upcoming move to the FCS in 2018 after a 61-50 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Colorado State. He apologized afterwards.
University of Idaho mascot Joe Vandal dances with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl mascot Spuddy Buddy and the University of Idaho's Vandal Marching Band outside of Albertsons Stadium prior to the bowl game between the University of Idaho and Colorado State. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Fans take pictures in front of a large potato before the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl mascot Spuddy Buddy gets a hug from a member of the University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band outside of Albertsons Stadium prior to the bowl game between the University of Idaho and Colorado State. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Colorado State defensive back Kevin Nutt Jr. (10) breaks up a pass intended for Idaho wide receiver Callen Hightower (6) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Colorado State linebacker Kevin Davis (33) tackles Idaho wide receiver Alfonso Onunwor (1) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho wide receiver Alfonso Onunwor (1) catches a long pass against defense by Colorado State defensive back Kevin Nutt Jr. (10) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho wide receiver Jacob Sannon (8) celebrates a first half touchdown during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho wide receiver Josh Ellingson (81) scores on a long touchdown catch during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Colorado State fans react to a U of I touchdown during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho wide receiver Jacob Sannon (8) prepares to enter Albertsons stadium with his teammates before the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
University of Idaho fans cheer for their team during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium.Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho cornerback Kendrick Trotter (6) recovers a fumbled punt by Colorado State wide receiver Robert Ruiz (89) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho running back Isaiah Saunders (21) forces his way into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho tight end Deon Watson (3) jumps into the stands after scoring a second half touchdown during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Fans hold a sign disparaging the blue during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
University of Idaho head coach Paul Petrino (right) shakes hands with Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo (left) after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho offensive linesman Jordan Rose (76) celebrates at the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho offensive linesman Tanner Mauseth (77) celebrates with fans at the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan (10) holds the most valuable player trophy after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
University of Idaho head coach Paul Petrino hands his players a trophy filled with potatoes after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho tight end Deon Watson (3) catches a pass on the one yard line before being forced out of bounds by Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino holds up the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl trophy with MVP Matt Linehan (10) after the Vandals won the game 61-50 over Colorado State Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho warms up on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium before meeting Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 in Boise.
Idaho's marching band gets warmed up for the Vandal's game against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
A never-ending line of french fries are tossed into the deep fryer during the pre-game festivities at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Vandal fans get ready for Idaho's game against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho vs. Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho vs. Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho vs. Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho running back Aaron Duckworth (23) runs into the end zone for one of the Vandals' many scores in their 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino gets a cold cooler splash from his players late in the fourth quarter Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Vandals won the game 61-50 over Colorado State.
Idaho running back Aaron Duckworth (23) takes a hit from Colorado State defensive back Tyree Simmons (5) but keeps running during a long drive for the Vandals in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan (10) throws a pass during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl held at Albertsons Stadium. University of Idaho leads Colorado State 20-7 at the half. Thursday December, 22, 2016.
Idaho fans celebrate a Vandals touchdown against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan (10) dives for yards in before Colorado State linebacker Kevin Davis (33) in the second quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino talks to his quarterback Matt Linehan (10) during the first half against Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho linebacker Tony Lashley (33) gets help from his defensive teammates to bring down Colorado State running back Izzy Matthews (35) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho cornerback Jayshawn Jordan (4) intercepts a Colorado State pass in the first quarter during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho wide receiver Alfonso Onunwor (1) catches a long pass over Colorado State defensive back Kevin Nutt Jr. (10) in the second quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
