Linehan’s MVP game lifts Idaho past Colorado State 61-50 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

So much for being the underdogs.
Idaho junior quarterback Matt Linehan was voted the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP after throwing four touchdowns and running for another Thursday night, helping the Vandals score 41 unanswered points against 15-point favorite Colorado State.
Idaho defeated the Rams 61-50 to win its third bowl game in three appearances, each coming in Albertsons Stadium. The Vandals have scored 146 total points in their three bowl appearances in Boise.
Linehan’s five total touchdowns tied former Fresno State quarterback Paul Pinegar’s bowl record. Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens set the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record with 445 passing yards and tied Linehan and Pinegar with his five touchdowns.
The 111 combined points are the most in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl history and tied for third in bowl history. The teams combined for 1,206 yards of total offense.
Linehan finished 21-of-31 for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Sophomore running back Isaiah Saunders rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a game that had no scoring in the first quarter.
Idaho finishes the season 9-4, its most wins since 1998.
Yards were at a premium early as both teams failed to find traction. Idaho and Colorado State combined for six punts and 106 yards of offense in the first quarter. Linehan was 1-of-6 passing for 11 yards.
Colorado State (7-6) struck early in the second quarter when Stevens found Olabisi Johnson open in the middle of the field for a 52-yard score. The Vandals then rattled off 20 straight points, including a pair of rushing touchdowns by Saunders. Linehan’s touchdown pass to Jacob Sannon with 0:24 remaining capped off an 18-play, 85-yard drive that took 6:44 off the clock.
Linehan went 11-for-13 for 146 in the second quarter, helping Idaho jump out to a 20-7 halftime lead.
Linehan accounted for three touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring a rushing touchdown from 7 yards out in addition to throwing a pair of touchdowns, including a 74-yard strike to Deon Watson. The Vandals scored at least 20 points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
Colorado State rallied for 36 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of touchdowns in the last minute. Johnson had a bowl-record 265 yards receiving for the Rams, while Michael Gallup’s three touchdown catches tied the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record.
