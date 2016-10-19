Idaho Vandals

October 19, 2016 11:45 PM

Former Vandal QB Luton commits to play at Oregon State

Statesman staff

VENTURA, Calif.

Quarterback Jake Luton will transfer from Ventura College to Oregon State, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I’ve talked things over with my family & have committed to play football at Oregon State University. #GoBeavs,” he wrote.

Luton left the Vandals in June after a successful spring camp in which he ran the starting offense while Matt Linehan was recovering from foot surgery.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., played eight games as a freshman for Idaho in 2015 and started one in place of an injured Linehan. He threw for 403 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He also ran for five TDs last season.

