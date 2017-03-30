Head football coach Mike Kramer leaving Idaho State after rough six years

Idaho State announced Thursday that football coach Mike Kramer has retired effective immediately.
The 61-year-old Kramer led the Bengals to a 18-50 record, including 10-38 in the Big Sky, in six years in Pocatello. The Bengals went 2-9 and 1-7 in the Big Sky last fall.
“I appreciate the service Mike has provided to the football program and university,” Idaho State Athletic Director Jeff Tingey said in a statement. “We are in a better place academically and socially than before Kramer arrived. Mike has been a devoted member of the athletic department and we wish him well going forward.”
Idaho State announced Rob Phenicie will take over the Bengals. Phenicie was the wide receivers coach the past two years, then was promoted to offensive coordinator Jan. 19 when Matt Troxel left for Montana.
The Idaho State Journal reported Tuesday that Phenicie left Idaho State for an offensive assistant position at Northern Iowa.
Phenicie was previously the offensive coordinator at UNLV from 2010-11 and Montana from 2003-09, as well as the co-offensive coordinator at Wyoming for one season.
“We are building a program at ISU, and we don’t want a Band-Aid fix,” Tingey said. “Coach Phenicie brings with him a wealth of experience as an offensive coordinator at the Division I level. His experience with our players and knowledge of our program will be a big asset.”
Idaho State posted one winning season under Kramer, the former Eastern Washington and Montana State coach, when it went 8-4 in 2014. It is the Bengals’ only winning season since 2003.
Kramer was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year that season and had one year left on a contract extension he signed that year.
Idaho State begins its spring practice April 6.
Idaho State will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today.
