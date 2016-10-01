Vandals lose after ‘disappointing’ effort; C of I, ISU also fall

Idaho scored on its first two possessions, albeit field goals, collected the first turnover and established early momentum against Troy on Saturday.
Then it got ugly.
Brandon Silvers tossed three TDs and Jordan Chunn ran for 137 yards and a TD as the Trojans beat Idaho 34-13 before an announced crowd of 13,392 in the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) scored its only TD in the fourth quarter after trailing 34-6. Troy (4-1, 2-0) went on a 20-0 run in the second and third quarters.
“I thought a little bit into the second quarter, our guys just quit fighting as hard as they needed to and quit hittin’ and hustin’ and doing the things that we need to do to be a good team,’’ Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “Overall, it was a very disappointing day.’’
Senior kicker Austin Rehkow booted field goals from 21 and 42 yards. Silvers threw TD passes of 36 and 14 yards to make it 14-6 after one quarter and Chunn scored from 12 yards to make it 21-6 at halftime.
Troy outgained Idaho 530-255, averaging 7.1 yards a play, and limited the Vandals to 89 net rushing yards. Silvers added a 60-yard touchdown pass to John Johnson in the third.
Troy had 13 plays of 10 yards or longer; Idaho had four.
“When big plays happen, or we give up big plays or make mistakes, we just don’t know how to bounce back from it. A lot of times, you see guys just hang our heads,’’ Idaho senior cornerback Jayshawn Jordan said. “I know we’re better than that, we just got to learn from our mistakes and bounce back from that and capitalize on everything next week.’’
Idaho plays at Louisiana-Monroe (1-3 after a 58-7 loss to Auburn) next Saturday (5 p.m.).
Idaho junior quarterback Matt Linehan was 19-of-34 for 166 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to senior tight end Trent Cowan (five receptions for 58 yards) to open the fourth. Silvers was 31-of-42 for 373 yards, but was intercepted twice.
SOUTHERN OREGON 31, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 27
ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon batted down a Hail Mary pass on the final play and the ninth-ranked Red Raiders (3-2, 3-1 Frontier) beat the Yotes (2-3, 1-3)
The C of I trailed 31-21 early in the fourth before forcing three turnovers, including Forrest Rivers’ 56-yard pick-6.
Facing the No. 5 offense in the NAIA, the Coyotes held the Raiders to a season-low 441 yards. The offense rolled up a season-high 501 yards of total offense, and threw a school-record 48 passes.
The Coyotes return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. homecoming game against Carroll.
PORTLAND ST. 45, IDAHO ST. 20
PORTLAND — The Vikings (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) didn’t complete a pass in five attempts, but rushed for a school-record 531 yards to beat the Bengals (2-3, 1-1).
Paris Penn rushed for 184 yards and four TDs for Portland State, while teammate Nate Tago added 199 yards and a score.
Idaho State led 6-0 after Jakori Ford scored on a 2-yard run. Quarterback Tanner Gueller was 22-of-39 for 212 yards with two TDs and an interception.
