The next small-town Idaho football star at Boise State? Broncos land in-state commit

Shea McClellin, Matt Paradis, Leighton Vander Esch — Boise State has mined Idaho's small schools in recent years and found some gems. Keegan Duncan could be next.
Duncan, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound running back from Declo High, announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday.
The numbers Duncan put up last season for the 2A Hornets are mind-boggling — 2,843 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns on the ground, plus nine special teams TDs. Duncan was the Statesman's 2A state player of the year. He also finished second in the 100-yard dash at the state track meet last month (11.14 seconds).
Utah, Utah State and BYU also offered Duncan, and Stanford was showing strong recent interest.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
STUD Alec Pell, 6-4, 215, Cherry Creek High (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 205, Declo High
