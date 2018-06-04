Former Boise State tight end Jake Roh cut by Falcons; new ticket option for Bronco fans

The only member of last season's Boise State football team that signed an undrafted free agent rookie contract is back on the market.
On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons released tight end Jake Roh, who signed with the team following the completion of the NFL Draft on April 28. Roh led the Broncos with nine receiving touchdowns last season. He had 39 receptions for 410 yards and added two rushing touchdowns.
A foot injury in the regular season home finale against Air Force ended Roh's season, preventing him from playing against Fresno State on the road and in the Mountain West Championship, plus the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted two players from last season's team — Leighton Vander Esch (first round) and Cedrick Wilson (sixth). Five others took part in NFL tryouts, but were not signed.
Boise State now has 20 former players on NFL rosters. Receiver Thomas Sperbeck signed with the Buccaneers on April 17, but was waived with an injury April 23. Cornerback Jamar Taylor was traded from the Browns to the Cardinals last month.
NEW TICKET OPTION FOR FANS
Boise State announced a new ticket plan for home games Monday — the "Blue Collar Pass."
The season-long plan costs $150 at BroncoSports.com/tickets, and seats will be in one of Albertsons Stadium's reserved sections, but aren't determined until two days before each game. Emails will be sent then with seating information and a PDF that can be printed or scanned on a smartphone. Tickets purchased together will be grouped together on game days. The offer ends July 4.
MARTIN IMPRESSING FOR RAIDERS
Ex-Bronco great Doug Martin needed a fresh start, and he just may have found it in the Oakland Raiders. Signed as a free agent after six seasons with the Buccaneers, which included two 1,400-yard seasons and four with 500 yards or fewer, Martin is performing well.
"Doug has really jumped out in this camp," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "His quickness, his ability to pick up the offense and what we've given him. That's been very encouraging. … When you watch him run out here in the drills that we've run and the strength and conditioning staff and the things that we’ve been doing there, it just looks like he’s got a real fresh set of legs."
Suspended for four games spanning the end of 2016 and start of 2017 for violating the NFL's drug policy, Martin went to rehab. He said playing close to his hometown of Stockton, Calif., has been a benefit.
"The past couple of years I just got in my own way," Martin said. "Being here and having my family around and old friends, it's definitely going to help me stay busy. I can always confide in them if I need something to talk about."
BOISE STATE PLAYERS ON NFL ROSTERS
Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles
Kamalei Correa, LB, Ravens
Tyrone Crawford, DL, Cowboys
Donte Deayon, CB, Giants
Marcus Henry, C, Seahawks
George Iloka, S, Bengals
Chanceller James, S, 49ers
DeMarcus Lawrence, DL, Cowboys
Charles Leno, OT, Bears
Doug Martin, RB, Raiders
Jeremy McNichols, RB, 49ers
Jonathan Moxey, CB, Cardinals
Rees Odhiambo, OL, Seahawks
Matt Paradis, C, Broncos
Orlando Scandrick, CB, Redskins
Jamar Taylor, CB, Cardinals
Darian Thompson, S, Giants
Tanner Vallejo, LB, Bills
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys
