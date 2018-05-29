After release by Cubs, ex-Boise State football player eyes MLB shot or gridiron return

SHARE COPY LINK Fruitland native and former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano left the Broncos this spring to chase a professional baseball career. He returned home to the Treasure Valley as a member of the Eugene Emeralds as they took on the Boise Hawks in th Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Fruitland native and former Boise State linebacker Joe Martarano left the Broncos this spring to chase a professional baseball career. He returned home to the Treasure Valley as a member of the Eugene Emeralds as they took on the Boise Hawks in th Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com