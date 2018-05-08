Boise St. football player signs with Seahawks; other ex-Broncos get their NFL shots this week

Marcus Henry was well-regarded at Boise State for his work ethic, and that is still showing up more than two years after his last game for the Broncos.
Henry was signed by the Seattle Seahawks to the NFL team’s 90-man roster on Monday after a strong showing at the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player. Former Boise State offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo is also a current Seahawk. In fact, he was hanging out with Henry in 2016 when he was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Henry, a two-time All-Mountain West center, went undrafted in 2016 and was signed as a free agent by the New Orleans Saints. He was part of the final round of preseason cuts. In November 2016, he had a workout with the Buffalo Bills, but another center was signed instead. He was not on a roster last season.
A native of Bellevue, Washington, Henry played in the Spring League in Austin, Texas, on the West team. One quarterback on his team, Zach Mettenberger, played three NFL seasons. The league also included former Boise State kicker Tyler Rausa and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.
Veteran Justin Britt started the past two seasons at center on the Seahawks’ offensive line. Seattle picked up its team option on him, keeping him under contract through 2020. So, Henry will be in competition with Joey Hunt, who spent most of last season on the practice squad before being called up to the 53-man active roster in December.
Although Henry faces long odds for a roster spot, former teammate Chanceller James accomplished it last year for the 49ers. A torn ACL ended the safety’s season during training camp, but James appeared headed for a place on the active roster or the practice squad. He is still on the team’s 90-man roster.
Seattle’s rookie minicamp was among the NFL’s earliest. Eight other former Boise State players are slated to take part in rookie minicamps for five teams, all taking place this coming weekend.
Boise State players at NFL rookie minicamps
Friday through Sunday
Buccaneers: TE Alec Dhaenens, RB Ryan Wolpin
Cowboys: LB Leighton Vander Esch*, WR Cedrick Wilson*
Falcons: TE Jake Roh*, LS Brock Barr
Bengals: C Mason Hamtpon
Chargers: LB Gabe Perez
*already drafted or signed as free agent; others on tryout basis
