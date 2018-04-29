Linebacker leaves Boise State football team; four ex-Broncos sign NFL tryout deals

Boise State football's big crop of linebackers has lost one of its young talents.
The school confirmed Sunday redshirt freshman Breydon Boyd has left the program. Boyd, from Katy, Texas, was a highly-recruited player out of high school, having once been committed to Iowa State.
A hand injury during fall camp in part prevented him from getting on the field last season. He spoke to the media in late August about Hurricane Harvey's devastation on his hometown. This past spring, Boyd (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) worked behind junior Tyson Maeva and sophomore Benton Wickersham at middle linebacker.
"He’s a long, rangy linebacker that has good instincts in the box," defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said on signing day Feb. 1, 2017. "Also a very good blitzer, which we want to do more of from the linebacker position."
There are still 11 scholarship linebackers listed on the Broncos' roster, plus two walk-ons who saw action in all 14 games in 2017. The team signed three freshmen in December, all of whom were on campus for spring practices.
No reason was immediately given by Boyd or Boise State about why he left.
FOUR SIGN TRYOUT DEALS: A quartet of former Boise State players signed tryout deals for upcoming rookie mini-camps — linebacker Gabe Perez (Chargers), long snapper Brock Barr (Falcons), center Mason Hampton (Cincinnati) and running back Ryan Wolpin (Buccaneers). Should they perform well, they can sign free-agent contracts, like the one tight end Jake Roh signed Sunday with the Falcons.
