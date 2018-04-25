Want to know what makes Leighton Vander Esch tick? Ask his sisters.

Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is pictured with his sisters from left to right, Morgon, Christon and Shannon. He credits them from being a major influence on him as a youngster growing up in Riggins, and now he is a likely first-round NFL Draft pick. "He went from becoming a starter to famous in like a year. It’s hard to grasp how fast it happened," Morgon said. "It's really funny hearing people say 'I know Leighton's sister.' " Courtesy Morgon Vander Esch