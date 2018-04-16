Boise State picks up its first 2019 football commitment in Colorado athlete

The Boise State football team, less than 48 hours after the completion of spring practices, has its first 2019 recruiting class commitment.
Alec Pell, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound athlete from Cherry Creek High in Greenwood Village, Colo., announced his verbal commitment Monday.
COMMITTED #BLEEDBLUE pic.twitter.com/LUZL0iOzwD— Alec Pell (@Alec_Pell) April 16, 2018
Pell is listed by some recruiting services as a tight end, but for the Bruins, he’s played a versatile role, rushing for 617 yards and six touchdowns last season as a junior, adding 13 catches for 139 yards and three more touchdowns. He also reported offers from Cal, Iowa State, Colorado State, Army and Princeton, among a handful of others.
Colorado isn’t a state often recruited by Boise State, last signing from the Centennial State in 2012 (Andrew Pint). However, recent walk-ons like defensive end Beau Martin and linebacker Bruno DeRose have been contributors. The Broncos also have offered Pell’s teammate, offensive lineman Michael Lynn.
Check out Pell’s junior highlights below.
BRONCO BASKETBALL SIGNS 6-7 FORWARD
Also on Monday, the Boise State men’s basketball team added a new signee in 6-7 forward Roderick Williams from East Los Angeles College. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore, shooting 60.2 percent from the field, attempting just 12 3-pointers.
“Roderick is a fantastic addition to next year's team,” Rice said. “He is a versatile player with great athleticism who will compliment both our returning and incoming players.”
The Broncos also will add junior college transfer Patrick Dembley and freshmen Mikey Frazier, Riley Abercrombie and Jaycson Bereal this summer as scholarship additions.
