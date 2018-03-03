More Videos

Boise State Football

Wilson posts subpar 40 at combine, but ex-Boise State star does well in other events

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

March 03, 2018 02:31 PM

Put on the tape, and it’s easy to see that Cedrick Wilson will be an NFL Draft pick.

The NFL Scouting Combine wasn’t make or break for the former Boise State wide receiver. Wilson didn’t have the greatest performance Saturday in Indianapolis, but didn’t hurt his stock.

Wilson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds, tied for 25th out of the 37 receivers who took part in the drill. He measured 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds earlier in the week, and his 31.5-inch arms did not help in the bench press (nine reps at 225 pounds, tied for third-fewest).

The Memphis native who had a school-record 1,290 yards last season fared better in the jumps, posting a 37-inch vertical (eighth out of 38) and a 121-inch broad jump (tied for 14th).

In the agility drills, Wilson was in the top half — 6.89 seconds in the three-cone drill (tied for 11th out of 26), 4.23 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle (11th of 26) and 11.48 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle (seventh of 18).

NFL.com’s projections have Wilson as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, and say that “Wilson has the potential to be a quality backup who might find time in three wideout sets. Teams may choose to use him as a big slot option with the potential to challenge on all three levels.”

Also on Saturday, former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who checked in at 6-4, 256 pounds, did 20 reps in the bench press. He will do on-field work Sunday.

