Watch highlights of Boise State TE recruit Tyneil Hopper, one of nation's best 8:19

Watch highlights of Boise State TE recruit Tyneil Hopper, one of nation's best

New Boise State defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a 3:50

New Boise State defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees 4:01

Boise State’s defensive coaches discuss their December signees

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit 7:39

Watch highlights of LB Brandon Hawkins, a Boise State recruit

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch 0:12

Boise State recruit pulls off a highlight-reel catch

Tight end Tyneil Hopper of Roswell (Ga.) High signed with the Boise State football team on Feb. 7, 2018. Here are some highlights from a high school career that drew an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Roswell High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Boise State Football

Boise State football adds three to recruiting class in key spots; one had Alabama offer

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

February 07, 2018 08:48 AM

After a successful signing period in December, Boise State football coaches said they wanted to sign a high school quarterback, another offensive lineman and a tight end.

Mission accomplished.

The Broncos added three new signees Wednesday to the 20 inked during December’s early signing period, hitting those three key positions.

Quarterback Riley Smith and offensive lineman Dallas Holliday were known commitments, but a pleasant surprise was delivered to Bronco fans in the form of tight end Tyneil Hopper, from Roswell, Ga.

[Related: Recruiting expert breaks down Boise State's class]

Hopper publicly announced his committment and promptly signed Wednesday morning, ending a recruitment that saw him exercise patience after getting some offers from the sport’s heavy hitters a year ago, including Auburn, West Virginia and Alabama.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, Hopper had 350 yards receiving as a senior. He is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 20 tight end in the nation.

• • • 

QB Riley Smith, 6-5, 215, Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247sports and Rivals. Named to the Florida Times-Union Super 11 Team, and to the paper’s All-First Coast Second Team in 2017. Completed 63.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns, and ran for 633 yards and eight scores as a senior at Bartram Trail. Helped Bears to 11-4 record and an appearance in the Florida Class 7A title game, where the team fell to Venice. The title-game appearance was the first in school history. Threw for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 65.9 percent of his passes as a junior in 2016. Also rushed for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

TE Tyneil Hopper, 6-3, 230, Roswell (Ga.) High

Four-star recruit according to Rivals. Three-star recruit according to ESPN and 247sports. Senior year was named Atlanta Journal Constitution All-Region, in addition to garnering Georgia 7A All-State Honorable Mention and second-team All-Region 4-7A accolades. Honors came following a season in which he caught 22 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown. Junior year caught 18 passes for 214 yards and three scores. Brother Tyrone is a linebacker for North Carolina.

OL Dallas Holliday, 6-4, 300, Oaks Christian High (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Three-star recruit according to 247sports. 2017 All-CIF SS Division 2 First Team selection. 2017 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Marmonte League. Ventura County Coaches Association All-County First Team selection in 2017. Two-time All-Marmonte League First Team honoree. Was a part of an Oaks Christian team that won the CIF SS Division 2 title in 2017. Also competed in track and field, winning the 2017 CIF title in the shot put.

Highlights of high school quarterback Riley Smith's senior season at Bartram Trail. He's a target of Boise State. (Video courtesy of Bartram Trail High) Chadd Cripeccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State 2018 recruiting class

Signed Wednesday

QB Riley Smith, 6-5, 215, Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.)

TE Tyneil Hopper, 6-3, 230, Roswell (Ga.) High

OL Dallas Holliday, 6-4, 300, Oaks Christian High (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Grayshirt; expected to sign December 2018

DL Scott Matlock, 6-4, 250, Homedale High

Signed in December

WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High

WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)

OL Garrett Curran, 6-5, 288, Granite Hills High (El Cajon, Calif.)

DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-5, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 300, Rocky Mountain High

C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez, 6-2, 291, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

QB Jaylon Henderson, 6-2, 210, Trinity Valley CC (Kingwood, Texas)

WR John Hightower, 6-3, 175, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

NT Scale Igiehon, 6-3, 334, Del Valle (Texas) High

CB Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 178, Long Beach (Calif.) Polytechnic High

LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 224, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

DB Chris Mitchell, 6-1, 190, Mission Viejo (Calif.) High

TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 216, Coeur d’Alene High

LB DJ Schramm, 6-2, 224, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

WR Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 180, Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High

RB Danny Smith, 6-0, 210, Oxnard (Calif.) High

WR Cameron Thomas, 6-4, 205, Westwood High (Austin, Texas)

RB Andrew VanBuren, 6-1, 215, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 245, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)

