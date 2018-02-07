Boise State football adds three to recruiting class in key spots; one had Alabama offer

After a successful signing period in December, Boise State football coaches said they wanted to sign a high school quarterback, another offensive lineman and a tight end.
Mission accomplished.
The Broncos added three new signees Wednesday to the 20 inked during December’s early signing period, hitting those three key positions.
Quarterback Riley Smith and offensive lineman Dallas Holliday were known commitments, but a pleasant surprise was delivered to Bronco fans in the form of tight end Tyneil Hopper, from Roswell, Ga.
Hopper publicly announced his committment and promptly signed Wednesday morning, ending a recruitment that saw him exercise patience after getting some offers from the sport’s heavy hitters a year ago, including Auburn, West Virginia and Alabama.
A 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, Hopper had 350 yards receiving as a senior. He is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 20 tight end in the nation.
• • •
QB Riley Smith, 6-5, 215, Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247sports and Rivals. Named to the Florida Times-Union Super 11 Team, and to the paper’s All-First Coast Second Team in 2017. Completed 63.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns, and ran for 633 yards and eight scores as a senior at Bartram Trail. Helped Bears to 11-4 record and an appearance in the Florida Class 7A title game, where the team fell to Venice. The title-game appearance was the first in school history. Threw for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 65.9 percent of his passes as a junior in 2016. Also rushed for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
February Signing Day has commenced! Bronco Nation, please welcome QB Riley Smith (@rileysmith_9) to the Boise State Family! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Ycajv2VAqm— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 7, 2018
TE Tyneil Hopper, 6-3, 230, Roswell (Ga.) High
Four-star recruit according to Rivals. Three-star recruit according to ESPN and 247sports. Senior year was named Atlanta Journal Constitution All-Region, in addition to garnering Georgia 7A All-State Honorable Mention and second-team All-Region 4-7A accolades. Honors came following a season in which he caught 22 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown. Junior year caught 18 passes for 214 yards and three scores. Brother Tyrone is a linebacker for North Carolina.
Our second signee of the day has checked in, from Roswell, Ga.! Please welcome Tyneil Hopper (@ty_2_fye) to the Bronco Family! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/h9BIOQ0ZJ2— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 7, 2018
OL Dallas Holliday, 6-4, 300, Oaks Christian High (Westlake Village, Calif.)
Three-star recruit according to 247sports. 2017 All-CIF SS Division 2 First Team selection. 2017 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Marmonte League. Ventura County Coaches Association All-County First Team selection in 2017. Two-time All-Marmonte League First Team honoree. Was a part of an Oaks Christian team that won the CIF SS Division 2 title in 2017. Also competed in track and field, winning the 2017 CIF title in the shot put.
Or third signee of the day is OL Dallas Holliday, from California! Please welcome Dallas to the Bronco Family! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/sOCJvKbndy— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 7, 2018
Boise State 2018 recruiting class
Signed Wednesday
Grayshirt; expected to sign December 2018
DL Scott Matlock, 6-4, 250, Homedale High
Signed in December
WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High
WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)
OL Garrett Curran, 6-5, 288, Granite Hills High (El Cajon, Calif.)
DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-5, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 300, Rocky Mountain High
C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez, 6-2, 291, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)
LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
QB Jaylon Henderson, 6-2, 210, Trinity Valley CC (Kingwood, Texas)
WR John Hightower, 6-3, 175, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)
NT Scale Igiehon, 6-3, 334, Del Valle (Texas) High
CB Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 178, Long Beach (Calif.) Polytechnic High
LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 224, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
DB Chris Mitchell, 6-1, 190, Mission Viejo (Calif.) High
TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 216, Coeur d’Alene High
LB DJ Schramm, 6-2, 224, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
WR Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 180, Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High
RB Danny Smith, 6-0, 210, Oxnard (Calif.) High
WR Cameron Thomas, 6-4, 205, Westwood High (Austin, Texas)
RB Andrew VanBuren, 6-1, 215, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 245, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)
