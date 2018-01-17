Boise State cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose leaving for Pac-12 job

Boise State cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose is leaving to take a position on the staff at Colorado, a source told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday.
Ambrose was on the Broncos’ staff the past two seasons. He spent three seasons at Colorado from 2008 to 2010, the last of which was as the Buffaloes’ secondary coach.
In Boulder, he likely will serve in a similar role to his job at Boise State alongside secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Colorado has five defensive backs on NFL rosters, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver likely will be a high draft pick in April.
Ambrose helped the Broncos finish in the top 50 nationally both seasons in pass defense and has helped develop junior Tyler Horton into a first-team All-Mountain West selection. Horton and sophomore-to-be Avery Williams started a majority of the 2017 season for Boise State and are expected to return.
“All you need is about five minutes with Ashley and you discover his passion for the game,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in February 2016 when Ambrose was hired. “It’s why he decided to go into coaching when his playing career ended: It was an opportunity to mentor and teach the game of football and be a positive influence on young players.”
The Broncos will have only Ambrose’s vacancy to fill. They had filled the staff with the maximum 10 assistants when STUD ends coach Spencer Danielson was promoted from a graduate assistant position Jan. 5. Defensive line coach Steve Caldwell left in late December and was replaced by Chad Kauha’ha’a on Jan. 4.
Ambrose played 13 NFL seasons and has been an assistant in the college ranks at California, Texas State and Idaho in addition to Boise State and Colorado. Among the players Ambrose coached in Boulder was cornerback Jalil Brown, who played in the NFL from 2011 to 2015. Brown spent this past season as an assistant on Boise State’s strength and conditioning staff.
Ambrose’s departure also was reported by ESPN.
