Boise State football gets a new QB; baseball program gets its first recruit

The day after receiving an offer from Boise State, Trinity Valley Community College quarterback Jaylon Henderson signed with the Broncos’ football team on the final day of the early signing period.
Henderson tweeted his commitment Friday evening and told the Idaho Statesman he planned to enroll at Boise State this spring. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“It’s about relationships. I’ve got the biggest relationship with (offensive coordinator) Zak Hill since he was my first offer out of high school,” Henderson said. “Going from school to school and seeing how this college football thing works out, I’ve come to the conclusion that the more successful players have strong relationships with their coaches. I have spoken with plenty of college coaches in my time, and I have never got such a good vibe from a coach.”
GO BRONCOS!!! pic.twitter.com/NeVtSPSGGZ— JAYLON HENDERSON (@ThatBoyJaylon) December 23, 2017
Henderson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore, completed 100 of 187 passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception for an efficiency rating of 116.8 this season. He also rushed for 382 yards and three more scores as the Cardinals finished 9-3 with a 48-41 win over the Garden City Broncbusters in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl.
Before joining the Cardinals, Henderson played one season at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
“Never have I ended a phone conversation and could feel the passion that a coach like coach (Bryan) Harsin has for his team. We spoke for about an hour on the phone, and I did not hear the word championship come out of his mouth one time,” Henderson said. “Coming from a guy who knows how to win, that says a lot.
“He talked about how being on the team is like having a family-like atmosphere, not worrying about who has the biggest ego on the team or who the best player on the team is, but how everyone just buys in and works hard. I wanted to be a part of an environment like that.”
Baseball team lands first recruit
Newly hired Boise State baseball coach Gary Van Tol didn’t take long to reel in the program’s first commitment.
Van Tol was hired in late November, and less than a month later, Rocky Mountain High senior Kase Ogata announced his commitment to the Broncos via Twitter on Friday.
Go Broncos!⚾️ #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ZzB8ueJkaC— Kase Ogata (@KOShow22) December 22, 2017
Ogata was a first-team All-5A SIC selection last spring at designated hitter. He led the Grizzlies to a 22-5 record and a state championship.
The 6-0, 225-pound Ogata was injured last season and had shoulder surgery a few months ago. He was recruited to play first base for the Broncos.
Ogata, whose dad, Ty Ogata, was a running back for the Boise State football team, didn’t hesitate when Van Tol offered him a spot on the team.
“He told me to sleep on it for a night,” Ogata said. “I called him back five minutes later and told him I’m all in.”
In the Grizzlies’ regular-season games last season, Ogata finished with a .373 batting average with 21 RBIs.
The Boise State baseball team will start playing games in the spring of 2020.
