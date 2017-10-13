Boise State football player faces civil suit over alleged attack

A Boise State student filed a civil lawsuit Friday that accuses a Boise State football player of beating him in the Taylor Hall on-campus dorm.
The Boise Police Department said it is investigating a reported battery at Boise State early Sunday, but would not identify the people involved because officers are still conducting their investigation. Criminal charges have not been filed.
Boise State on Friday announced that it had suspended an athlete from team activities as it investigates a reported incident. The school did not identify the sport, the athlete or the allegations, citing privacy concerns.
“Campus and athletics officials take all questions of student safety and behavior seriously, however all student investigations by the university are protected from release by federal privacy laws,” a statement from the school read.
In the civil complaint filed in Ada County District Court on Friday, Ben Taylor, the alleged victim, claims that Jace Richter, walk-on football player for the Broncos, attacked and injured Taylor in the dormitory early Sunday morning.
Taylor’s attorney, David Claiborne, said that Richter was seen repeatedly knocking on a door in the dormitory. When Taylor answered the door, Richter punched his client, jumped on top of him and continued hitting him, Claiborne said. Taylor’s suit doesn’t offer a motive.
Taylor suffered “severe injuries to his head, face, neck and left arm,” according to the suit.
Claiborne said he took the unusual step of filing a civil suit before a criminal investigation is complete because it gives his client the ability to gather more information.
Richter, a three-year starter and a repeat All-Idaho selection at Mountain View High in Meridian, is listed as a freshman safety for the Broncos.
