Benched, injured, dropping balls — these four Broncos revitalized seasons vs. BYU

More Videos 4:02 Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center Pause 10:04 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 5:50 After difficult month, Boise State QB Brett Rypien getting back confidence going into San Diego State game 0:04 Thunderbirds arrive in Boise 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 0:49 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:43 Boise bike crash victim says driver abandoned him 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center Boise State sophomore Garrett Larson started at center against BYU in place of injured senior Mason Hampton. Larson said Hampton "helped me a ton, coached me up on what to do, what to expect." Larson had previously played left guard. Boise State sophomore Garrett Larson started at center against BYU in place of injured senior Mason Hampton. Larson said Hampton "helped me a ton, coached me up on what to do, what to expect." Larson had previously played left guard. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Boise State sophomore Garrett Larson started at center against BYU in place of injured senior Mason Hampton. Larson said Hampton "helped me a ton, coached me up on what to do, what to expect." Larson had previously played left guard. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com