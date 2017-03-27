Bugged by lack of turnovers, Boise State football turning up the defensive pressure

6:17 Boise State DE Durrant Miles eager to compete for starting role Pause

8:02 In his first and only spring practices, Boise State LB Blake Whitlock making the most of it

7:48 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' first spring scrimmage

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

1:56 Eagle hatchery tries to protect its endangered sockeye from flooding

1:16 Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting