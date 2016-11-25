Whack Friday: Boise State football falls to Air Force and out of MW contention

If bad things truly do come in threes, it was bolstered Friday.
Three feet from likely forcing overtime against Air Force, the Boise State Broncos were stopped short on their last offensive play. The 27-20 loss was the third in a row against the Falcons, just the third time a team has done that to Boise State — ever.
Looking to tie the game with 2 minutes left, sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the Air Force 1-yard line, then fumbled, recovered by the Falcons, who then salted away the game with its relentless rushing attack.
With the loss, No. 19 Boise State was eliminated from Mountain West title contention, meaning the Broncos’ seniors will have missed playing in the championship game for the third time in their four years.
“It’s disappointing. You can see the success the from winning conference championship. To only get that once, it’s tough to stomach,” defensive end Sam McCaskill said.
Coach Bryan Harsin said after the game that the trio of losses to the Falcons were all different. There weren’t seven turnovers by the Broncos like the last trip to Falcon Stadium two years ago, nor was there an unusual amount of throws like when Air Force had its most passing yards in 25 years like 2015.
For the most part, Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West) simply outplayed Boise State (10-2, 6-2). And it is no longer an anomaly, as the Broncos are 4-5 against Mountain Division teams in their last nine games.
“We certainly have to play better in those games to win our division, but those teams are getting better. I’m not going to say they aren’t, and that’s a credit to their coaches and players as well,” said Harsin, who fell to 0-3 against Air Force, but is 31-5 against everyone else. “We want to be at the top of our division so we have to find a way to do that.”
Whether it was going 1-for-12 when the down marker said “3,” completing 34.6 percent of passes, or rushing for just 24 yards in the last 59 minutes of the game, the failure to score on fourth-and-1 was a microcosm of an offense that failed to get going most of the day.
Junior running back Jeremy McNichols had a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and scored on the next, giving Boise State a 7-0 lead just 37 seconds into the game, but Air Force scored the next 17. On the final possession, with first down at the Air Force 5-yard line, McNichols ran for gains of 1, 2 and 1 yard. Rypien, who took a fourth-and-1 sneak for a 2-yard gain late in the third quarter, was unable to get push up front, tried to move laterally, but was not able to move forward.
“The thought behind that was we had done it earlier on fourth down, it was (a yard), and we got it, so we had run that before down there a few times with McNichols and felt like we could get the push that we needed to get it in, and we didn’t,” Harsin said. “And that was the bottom line.”
For the game, Boise State outgained Air Force 400-359. The Broncos averaged 35.1 yards per completion, but Rypien’s first eight passes were incomplete. Only junior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (four for 193 yards) and senior Thomas Sperbeck (five for 123) caught passes.
The Broncos did not turn the ball over, but hurt themselves in plenty of other ways. They went down 17-7 in the second quarter when Brett Baldwin blocked Sean Wale’s punt and Tyler Weaver ran it in for the 11-yard score. With less than 5 minutes to go in the third quarter, trailing 24-10, McNichols appeared to score on a 4-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal, but tight end Jake Roh was called for holding. Boise State settled for a 31-yard Tyler Rausa field goal.
“A team’s a team, defense and offense, we’ve got to take it as that,” sophomore linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “We can’t put it on anybody. There’s things we can clean up on defense. We obviously could’ve played better, we played good, but we’ve got to play as a whole team.”
Failing on 11-of-12 third-down opportunities, and falling behind against an option team was a fatal mix for the Broncos. Air Force had the ball for 41:27 and ran 83 plays to Boise State’s 51. The Broncos came into the game No. 8 in the nation converting 51.9 percent of third downs and No. 5 in scoring touchdowns in 77.3 percent of red zone visits.
“That’s not good,” Harsin said. “We’ve been the best third down team this season that we’ve ever been and then tonight, that was our worst performance.”
And the worst possible timing, of course.
McCaskill said after the game that on the team’s pyramid of core values and goals, only one team appears on it: Air Force. The captain said “that’s tough to deal with.” Air Force had not defeated a team ranked as highly as Boise State since beating then-No. 8 Notre Dame on Oct. 20, 1996.
But deal with it Boise State must, and it will have another week to think about it without any chance of playing next Saturday in the Mountain West championship. A bowl game awaits, but the destination most likely won’t be known until Dec. 4.
“Coaches told us all year one game won’t define us, so we have one more game with our seniors, try to send them out the right way,” Wilson said.
Though the team believes one game doesn’t make or break, Friday’s says plenty about what is by no longer a steady perch atop the Mountain for the Broncos.
“I think everyone around them wants them to fold, and that’s just how it is, but that’s not going to happen, and we’re going to go try to find a way to play our best game as we finish up in the bowl game,” Harsin said.
Dave Southorn
