October 21, 2016 1:20 AM

No. 14 Boise State escapes after midnight with one-point win over BYU

By Dave Southorn

Plenty of October midnights are spent watching movies with unkillable characters, no wound enough to completely stop them.

That was the Boise State football team on Thursday night.

Whatever blow BYU delivered, or whatever self-inflicted injury was brought upon themselves, the No. 14 Broncos somehow managed to take the 28-27 win at Albertsons Stadium despite five turnovers without forcing one.

Sophomore defensive tackle David Moa blocked BYU kicker Rhett Almond’s 44-yard field goal attempt with 16 seconds remaining. But BYU, which has had six of its eight games decided by three or fewer points, still had life itself when it recovered the attempt, which came on second down.

But the Boise State defense, as it did all night, stepped up when its back was against the wall, forcing two incompletions to end the game, including a Hail Mary as time expired at 12:20 a.m. Friday. It wasn’t lost on the euphoric Broncos (7-0) that they lost to the Cougars (4-4) last year on a fourth-down Hail Mary with less than a minute to play.

According to ESPN, Football Bowl Subdivision teams were 9-231 entering the game since 2004 when having a minus-5 turnover margin or worse.

Resilience was the name of the game Thursday for the Broncos, overcoming the turnovers, short fields and special teams miscues. They outgained the Cougars 571-322, getting 442 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien, plus another strong performance from junior running back Jeremy McNichols, who had 140 rushing yards and 109 receiving yards.

Trailing 27-21, the Boise State offense mounted a 10-play, 90-yard drive capped off by a McNichols 4-yard touchdown run with 10:37 left to play. His 100-100 game was the fifth in Boise State history, and the first since Jay Ajayi on Nov. 30, 2013, against New Mexico.

The Broncos went into the half up 21-17 with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Rypien to junior receiver Cedrick Wilson 35 seconds before the break, a much-needed big play after seeing a quick two-touchdown lead evaporate.

It was all made possible by some of the worst 15 minutes of the season for the Broncos. Two back-breaking penalties, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal — it was a full house of misery, packed into the length of one quarter.

Up 14-0, the Broncos were on the verge of another touchdown when a pass to McNichols took them down to the Cougars’ 5-yard line, but a personal foul on tight end Chase Blakley pushed the ball back to the 20. Boise State could not get another first down, and kicker Tyler Rausa’s 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked by BYU’s Dayan Lake and returned by safety Kai Nacua to midfield with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

BYU finished the drive with a field goal to get on the board. On Boise State’s next play, BYU linebacker Fred Warner intercepted Rypien and raced up the east sideline for a 59-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-10.

On the Cougars’ next offensive possession, they unleashed perhaps the worst fake punt call in modern times on a fourth-and-19 from their own 5 as punter Johnny Linehan took the snap and tried to run but was stuffed at the 2. However, Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner, who grabbed the ball, thinking it was a fumble, ran into the end zone and spiked it in front of a referee. The 15-yard penalty again could not be overcome, and Rausa missed a 30-yard field goal.

That wasn’t the end of the slide. On BSU’s next drive, Rypien was picked off by Lake at the 50, and he returned it down the same sideline as Warner for the 17-14 lead with 4:54 left until halftime. The Cougars also had an interception return for a touchdown against the Broncos last year in their 35-24 win in Provo.

BYU took back the lead on a 1-yard Taysom Hill touchdown run with 6:55 left in the third quarter that made it 24-21, set up after Boise State failed on a fourth down on the BYU 42-yard line. Almond made it 27-21 with 13:33 to play on a 37-yard field goal following a fumble by Boise State receiver Thomas Sperbeck at the Broncos’ own 21, but the defense allowed the Cougars to gain just 1 yard.

The Cougars had three drives start in Boise State territory but came away with three points. Running back Jamaal Williams, who broke the BYU career rushing record a week prior, did not play because of an ankle injury.

With nonconference play complete, Boise State next faces a road matchup Oct. 29 at Wyoming (4-2 overall, 2-0 Mountain West), a surprise presence atop the Mountain Division.

