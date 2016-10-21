No. 14 Boise State escapes after midnight with one-point win over BYU

Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner (29) deflects BYU quarterback Taysom Hill’s final pass against Boise State in a nonconference football game Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The pass fell incomplete, giving Boise State a 28-27 victory.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) celebrates his go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter with BYU linebacker Fred Warner (4) walking away Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) stretches for a long pass midfield and into the end zone over BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7). The touchdown reception put the Broncos ahead 21-17 at the end of the first half Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State's defense blocks a BYU field goal attempt with 15 seconds left in the game Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State cornerback Jonathan Moxey (2) chases the football on a blocked field goal attempt with BYU holder Mitchell Juergens (87) Thursday Oct. 20, 2016. The ball was recovered by BYU but the block was pivitol in the Broncos' 28-27 win over the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State's defense celebrates holding off BYU's final drive of the game and securing a 28-27 win Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs for a first down before being tackled by Boise State safety Chanceller James (3) Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) has the ball knocked from his arms by a BYU defender after a reception Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
BYU wide receiver Mitchell Juergens (87) pulls in a long pass at the one yard line defended by Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo (20) and safety Chanceller James (3), setting up a Cougar touchdown. Boise State won the game 28-27 Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) reaches for the football on a pass along the sidline defended by BYU defensive back Troy Warner (11) in the third quarter. Although the play was called incomplete, fans thought he caught the ball Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) looks to pass against BYU in the third quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte (96) gets chop blocked by BYU running back Squally Canada (22) as he rushesBYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) in the first quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State hosts Brigham Young Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 in a pivitol football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) tries to strip BYU running back Squally Canada (22) during the Broncos' 28-27 win over the Cougars Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
BYU running back Squally Canada (22) gets by Boise State safety Chanceller James (3) in the third quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State hosts Brigham Young Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 in a pivitol football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) plows through BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) and another defender in the second quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) gets to BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) in the backfield but Hill manages to escape the sack Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Brigham Young University fans cheer at a missed Bronco field goal in the second quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 in a pivitol football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Alec Dhaenens (87) chases down BYU defensive back Kai Nacua (12) after a blocked field goal attempt in the first quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State kicker Tyler Rausa's field goal attempt in the first quarter is blocked by BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State fans surround two BYU fans with cheers after a Bronco touchdown in the first quarter Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) scores the Broncos' second touchdown in the first quarter defended by BYU defensive back Eric Takenaka (33) Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) sets a school record with this catch for yards receiving against Brigham Young University Thursday Oct. 20, 2016at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State hosts Brigham Young Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 in a pivitol football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fans wait under a beautiful October sky for the Boise State vs. Brigham Young late-start game Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State broncos fans play football in the parking lot before the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a first half pass during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) breaks away on a 76 yard touchdown catch against defense by BYU player Francis Bernard (13) and Fred Warner (4) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a 36 yard touchdown during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
BSU fans react to a BYU pick six during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner (29) spikes the ball in the end zone drawing a personal foul penalty after BSU tackled Jonny Linehan (31) on a fake punt during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fights off a tackle attempt by Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) tackles BYU punter Jonny Linehan (31) on a fake punt during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte (96) celebrates a tackle during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) catches a pass while being defended by BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) fights off a tackle attempt by Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver (51) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) carries the sledgehammer onto the field during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) stretches but is unable to come up with a long pass while being defended by BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) makes a catch against defense by BYU defensive back Kai Nacua (12) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
BSU fans react to a pick six during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) dives for extra yardage against defense by BYU defensive back Troy Warner (11) during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Thursday October, 20, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
The Boise State sideline celebrates Jake Knight's second half catch against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State cornerback Jonathan Moxey (2) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Nick Kurtz (5) in the fourth quarter at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) steps out of bounds on a second-half catch against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Jake Knight (84) is tackled by BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) in the second half at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) heads upfield after making a catch against BYU at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
BYU wide receiver Mitchell Juergens (87) makes a second-half touchdown catch against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a second half touchdown to put the Cougars up against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State tight end Jake Knight (84) makes a second-half catch in front of BYU defensive back Matt Hadley (2) which led to the go-ahead Bronco touchdown at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill's final pass of the game falls incomplete, giving Boise State the 28-27 victory at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State safety Chanceller James (3) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Moroni Laulu-Pututau (1) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
BYU linebacker Sae Tautu (31) knocks the ball from Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) in the second half at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016. Rypien recovered the fumble.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
BYU quarterback Taysom Hill (7) completes a pass under pressure from Boise State defensive end Sam McCaskill (94) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown against BYU that put the Broncos up for good at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Cougar fans get a taste of Bronco hospitality at Albertsons Stadium before Boise State faces off against BYU on The Blue on Oct. 20th.
Joe Jaszewski
jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
