Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl coaches: Where are they now

CHRIS PETERSEN, HEAD COACH
Petersen amassed a 92-12 record in eight seasons as Boise State’s head coach. He led the Broncos to a ranking as high as No. 2 in 2010 with record-setting quarterback Kellen Moore under center. Petersen took the head coaching job at Washington and went 15-12 in his first two seasons. He has led the 2016 Huskies to a 6-0 record and No. 5 ranking.
BRYAN HARSIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR/QBS
Harsin served as offensive coordinator under Petersen from 2006-10. He then joined Mack Brown’s staff at Texas as co-offensive coordinator from 2011-12. He took the head coaching job at Arkansas State in 2013 before taking the lead job at Boise State in 2014. Harsin has a 26-6 record at Boise State in his 2-and-half years, including a 5-0 mark and No. 15 ranking in 2016.
JUSTIN WILCOX, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
Wilcox served as Boise State’s defensive coordinator from 2006-09. He then coached at Tennessee (2010-11), Washington (2012-13) and USC (2014-15) as defensive coordinator. He is now the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, where the Badgers have the No. 4 scoring defense in college football (12.2 points per game).
JEFF CHOATE, SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR/RBS
Choate is in his first season as the head coach of FCS Montana State (2-4). Choate spent 2006-11 at Boise State, coaching special teams, running backs and linebackers at various junctures. He also coached at Washington State, Florida and Washington before joining Montana State.
SEAN KUGLER, ASSISTANT HEAD COACH/OFFENSIVE LINE
Kugler left Boise State after one season to be the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills (2007-09) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-12). He was named head coach at UTEP in 2013 and has a 15-28 record with the Miners, including a 7-6 season in 2014 where the team made it to the New Mexico Bowl.
SCOTT HUFF, TIGHT ENDS
Huff was Boise State’s tight ends coach in 2006 and from 2010-13, the offensive line coach from 2007-09 and the special teams coordinator from 2012-13. He is still a member of the Boise State coaching staff as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
PETE KWIATKOWSKI, DEFENSIVE LINE
Kwiatkowski served as Boise State’s defensive coordinator from 2010-2013. He followed Petersen to Washington and is in his third year as the Huskies’ defensive coordinator. No. 5 Washington’s defense is allowing 14.2 points per game in 2016, good for sixth in the nation.
BRENT PEASE, WIDE RECEIVERS
Pease remained Boise State’s wide receivers coach until after the 2010 season, when he departed to take the offensive coordinator position at Indiana. Less than two weeks later, he returned to Boise as the offensive coordinator in the wake of Harsin’s departure for Texas. He then joined Will Muschamp’s staff at Florida as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-13. He joined Petersen’s staff at Washington as wide receivers coach from 2014-15. He is now Sean Kugler’s offensive coordinator at UTEP.
MARCEL YATES, SECONDARY
Yates remained Boise State’s secondary coach until 2011 before taking the co-defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M. He spent two seasons in College Station before joining Harsin at Boise State in 2014 as defensive coordinator. He is in his first season as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Arizona.
VILIAMI TUIVAI, LINEBACKERS
Tuivai no longer works as a football coach and is currently a motivational speaker and life/leadership/business coach. He is also the author of a book, “Life Champion-Life Lessons That Yield Championship Results.”
