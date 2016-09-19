Boise State fan collects bobbleheads, searches for signatures

Ever the historian, Alan Woods believes each piece of Boise State memorabilia adorning his walls and shelves tells a different story.
The former Bronco track and field athlete graduated in 1977 after a four-year athletic career. He was as a history teacher in the Boise area for 30 years before retiring. Over the past decade, the 61-year-old has become a collector of memorabilia from his alma mater.
From jerseys to pictures to all 40 of the annual bobblehead series, including the new one featuring legendary coach Lyle Smith, Woods has pieces of Boise State lore scattered throughout his Boise home. Woods either buys the relics or uses his connections through the Varsity B alumni group to add to his wares.
But collecting isn’t enough.
In addition to gathering the items, Woods does his best to get the artifacts signed by the athletes they represent.
Woods believes anyone can buy a bobblehead or a game-worn jersey. But it takes someone who truly cares about what the items mean to get them signed, he believes.
Call it sentimental or call it an obsession, but Woods wants his memorabilia to tell the best tales possible. And he thinks that can only truly be achieved by getting autographs from the stars of Boise State’s past.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
