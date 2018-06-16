Boise State's Hutchison receives long-awaited invitation

Chandler Hutchison's longtime childhood dream is quickly becoming a reality.
Hutchison received his official invitation Saturday morning to attend the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.
Communications coordinator Rachel Stein of Priority Sports, the agency representing Hutchison, confirmed the invitation.
"We always saw that he had kind of an unlimited ceiling," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "But it makes you really proud that through his hard work, through his determination, through his sacrifices that he's been able to do this."
Rice said earlier this week that he also plans to attend this year's draft.
The exclusive invite reinforces the belief that Hutchison is likely to be taken in the first round, which would be a first for the Boise State men's basketball program.
"I don't think it will fully hit me until my name's called or whatever it may be," Hutchison told the Idaho Statesman earlier this year.
Television coverage of the draft begins at 5 p.m. MT Thursday on ESPN.
As a senior, Hutchison led the Broncos in points (20.0), rebounds (7.7), assists (3.5) and steals (1.5) per game. He also set a single-game program record with 44 points against San Diego State on Jan. 13.
“I’ve always had that same support circle. People praying for me, family always on my side that always saw the bigger vision for me and always saw it even when I didn’t, believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself,” Hutchison said. “It makes it a lot easier to see this as just a plan bigger than myself that has always kind of been there, but also at the same time I want to see it and be like, ‘If I didn’t make these decisions, no matter who was in my corner, it might not have happened.’ ”
