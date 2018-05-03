Boise State gets a transfer from Oregon — and she's from a famous family

One of the first players off the bench for the Oregon women's basketball team during the Ducks' run to the Elite Eight announced Wednesday night she plans to transfer to Boise State.
Mallory McGwire, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Reno, Nev., started 19 games for the Ducks in 2017-18 and averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
McGwire is the daughter of former San Diego State and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Dan McGwire. Her uncle is Mark McGwire, a longtime first baseman for the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals and current bench coach for the San Diego Padres.
McGwire and her older sister, Morgan, played high school basketball at Reno High with Boise State senior Shalen Shaw. Morgan just finished her career at Santa Clara.
"I want to say thank you to the University of Oregon, the coaching staff and my teammates for an amazing past 2 years," McGwire wrote on Twitter. "But I am thrilled to announce I will be joining Boise State University for the remainder of my basketball and academic career."
In March, Boise State wrapped up back-to-back Mountain West Tournament titles and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. The Broncos lose seniors Shaw and Brooke Wheeler to graduation.
McGwire, who will sit out a year per NCAA transfer rules, will be joined by incoming freshmen Rachel Bowers (Newhall, Calif./Canyon HS), Maggie Freeman (Beaverton, Ore./Southridge HS) and Jade Loville (Sammamish, Wash./Skyline HS).
Transfer Jayde Christopher (Kansas) also will be eligible to play after sitting out last season along with Sofia Galeron (Burgos, Spain), who redshirted last season after joining the team in January.
BSU men draw Drake
The Boise State men’s basketball team will play Nov. 27 at Drake as part of the 2018 Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge.
The time and broadcast information for the game in Des Moines, Iowa, will be announced at a later date.
Drake finished 17-17 overall and 10-8 in conference last season. The Bulldogs earned a bid to the 2018 CollegeInsider.com Tournament and lost in the second round to eventual champion Northern Colorado.
