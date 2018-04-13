Boise State basketball’s top assistant is leaving, Rice says; he helped develop Hutchison

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice told the Idaho Statesman on Friday that associate head coach Phil Beckner is leaving the program to pursue another opportunity.
Beckner has been with the Broncos the past two seasons. He was credited as a key part of Chandler Hutchison’s development into a projected NBA first-round draft pick.
“Phil did a tremendous job here, and I am grateful for all that he accomplished,” Rice said. “He’s one of the best player development guys I’ve ever been around. I think that’s kind of his calling, and he really wants to move in that direction.
“It’s a move I really support, and I am excited to see where this takes him. I think he’s going to do some great things with this.”
Beckner provided a statement to the media about his departure, but he did not say where he planned to coach next.
“This program has developed a winning culture, won at a high level and consistently graduated student-athletes. I can’t thank Leon Rice and Curt Apsey enough for the chance to coach at such a special place, while also getting to work with and learn from some phenomenal individuals,” Beckner said. “At this point in my career, I am excited to move forward with other basketball opportunities.
“There are very few times we as coaches have the chance to pursue things we have always wanted to. I am really looking forward to this next step but at the same time very grateful for my time spent at Boise State.”
While Beckner’s departure is a notable loss, Rice says the Broncos plan to get another assistant on board as quickly as possible.
“From the moment I got here we’ve been a player development program, and we’re going to continue to be that,” Rice said.
