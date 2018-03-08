Boise State senior Lexus Williams drives to the basket against Utah State on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Boise State Basketball

Another postseason disappointment for the Boise State men’s basketball team

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

March 08, 2018 09:14 PM

LAS VEGAS

Chandler Hutchison’s 3-point attempt from the left elbow bounced off the back of the rim, giving Utah State a 78-75 upset of Boise State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday at Thomas & Mack.

The Broncos (23-8) led 73-70 with 2:28 to play, but Koby McEwen and Sam Merrill each hit key 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes to propel the No. 7 Aggies to an upset of the No. 2 Broncos.

It is the third straight season the Broncos have lost in the Mountain West quarterfinals.

Lexus Williams led Boise State with a career-high 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Hutchison added 14 points, and Chris Sengfelder and Justinian Jessup had 11 points apiece.

Hutchison went to the bench with two fouls with 13:29 remaining in the first half and the Broncos leading 20-9.

Alex Hobbs, the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year, contributed valuable minutes in place of Hutchison. Hobbs scored all nine of his first-half points over the final nine minutes of the half.

But it was Williams who made sure the Broncos’ game plan didn’t fall apart without their leading scorer on the court. Williams led all scorers at the break with 14 points to go with four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Men: College of Idaho 66, Mayville State (N.D.) 50

The College of Idaho rolled past Mayville State in the first round of the NAIA Division II National Championships on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Three Coyotes scored in double digits, led by Nate Bruneel’s 14 points. Talon Pinckney added 13 points and five assists, and Roosevelt Adams came a rebound short of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.

C of I (28-6) will play Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at 6:30 p.m. MT on Friday. The game will be broadcast on 99.1 FM.

Men: Southern Utah 92, Idaho 78

The Vandals entered the Big Sky tournament with the No. 2 seed but were stunned by the No. 10 seed in the quarterfinals.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

Mountain West Tournament schedules

At The Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

All times Mountain

Women

Wednesday

Semifinals

Boise State 76, Colorado State 51

Nevada 67, Wyoming 63

Friday

Championship

Boise State vs. Nevada, 1 p.m.

Men

Wednesday

UNLV 97, Air Force 90, OT

Utah State 76, Colorado State 65

Wyoming 74, San Jose State 61

Thursday

Nevada 79, UNLV 74

San Diego State 64, Fresno State 52

Utah State 78, Boise State 75

New Mexico vs. Wyoming, late

Friday

Nevada vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Utah State vs. New Mexico/Wyoming winner, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday

Championship game, 4 p.m. (CBS)

