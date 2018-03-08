Another postseason disappointment for the Boise State men’s basketball team

Chandler Hutchison’s 3-point attempt from the left elbow bounced off the back of the rim, giving Utah State a 78-75 upset of Boise State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday at Thomas & Mack.
The Broncos (23-8) led 73-70 with 2:28 to play, but Koby McEwen and Sam Merrill each hit key 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes to propel the No. 7 Aggies to an upset of the No. 2 Broncos.
It is the third straight season the Broncos have lost in the Mountain West quarterfinals.
Lexus Williams led Boise State with a career-high 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Hutchison added 14 points, and Chris Sengfelder and Justinian Jessup had 11 points apiece.
Hutchison went to the bench with two fouls with 13:29 remaining in the first half and the Broncos leading 20-9.
Alex Hobbs, the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year, contributed valuable minutes in place of Hutchison. Hobbs scored all nine of his first-half points over the final nine minutes of the half.
But it was Williams who made sure the Broncos’ game plan didn’t fall apart without their leading scorer on the court. Williams led all scorers at the break with 14 points to go with four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Men: College of Idaho 66, Mayville State (N.D.) 50
The College of Idaho rolled past Mayville State in the first round of the NAIA Division II National Championships on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Three Coyotes scored in double digits, led by Nate Bruneel’s 14 points. Talon Pinckney added 13 points and five assists, and Roosevelt Adams came a rebound short of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.
C of I (28-6) will play Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at 6:30 p.m. MT on Friday. The game will be broadcast on 99.1 FM.
Men: Southern Utah 92, Idaho 78
The Vandals entered the Big Sky tournament with the No. 2 seed but were stunned by the No. 10 seed in the quarterfinals.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
