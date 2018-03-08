They want to be ‘the bar’ at Boise State. Back-to-back titles would be a good start.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 304 Gordy Presnell: Nevada has the 'whole package' Pause 337 Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove' 157 Watch highlights of Boise State's tourney win vs. Air Force 33 Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming 23 Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy 265 Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope' 8 Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 28 Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short 156 Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me' 190 Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Boise State women's basketball team goes for its second straight Mountain West Tournament title against No. 7 Nevada on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State women's basketball team goes for its second straight Mountain West Tournament title against No. 7 Nevada on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com