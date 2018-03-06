Boise State star snubbed in Mountain West Player of the Year voting; two Broncos honored

More Videos

Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming 33

Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming

Pause
Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy 23

Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy

Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope' 265

Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope'

Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 8

Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display

Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short 28

Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short

Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me' 156

Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me'

Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable' 190

Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable'

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 10

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State 162

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 87

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Senior Chandler Hutchison transformed from "soft" and "immature" to possibly the best player in Boise State men's basketball history. Many experts believe Hutchison has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and the first Boise State player drafted since 1999. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com
Senior Chandler Hutchison transformed from "soft" and "immature" to possibly the best player in Boise State men's basketball history. Many experts believe Hutchison has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and the first Boise State player drafted since 1999. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

Boise State Basketball

Boise State star snubbed in Mountain West Player of the Year voting; two Broncos honored

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

March 06, 2018 11:47 AM

If the Boise State men’s basketball team needed any further motivation going into the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos got it Tuesday morning.

Nevada junior forward Caleb Martin was named Mountain West Player of the Year by the league’s coaches over Boise State senior guard Chandler Hutchison, who was the media’s choice for the award.

Martin led the conference in scoring by two points across the entire season, but Hutchison was the only player to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists. Hutchison ranks second in the Mountain West in scoring (19.5 points per game), sixth in rebounding (7.6) and seventh in assists (3.5). Only three other players are in the top 10 in two of those categories. Hutchison also is fifth in steals (1.4).

In conference games only, Hutchison led in scoring (21.9 ppg), while Martin ranked third (20.2).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He never padded his stats,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said of Hutchison. “We played one game, he took three shots and we won by 30 — because he only took three shots, because they chose to guard him with five guys. He impacted the game in so many ways.”

Hutchison said Saturday that he would rather leave Las Vegas with a tournament trophy than a Player of the Year award.

“It would be nice to have, definitely,” he said. “It shows that people are watching and respect what you can do, but at the same time, that’s not the goal that’s next up for me.”

Hutchison did make the all-conference first team and all-defensive team, making him the fifth Bronco in program history to earn consecutive first-team league honors. He joined Chris Childs (1987-89), Tanoka Beard (1991-93), John Coker (1994-95) and Roberto Bergersen (1998-99).

Boise State sophomore guard Alex Hobbs was named Sixth Man of the Year.

Hobbs was the Broncos’ sixth-leading scorer in league play at 7.7 points per game. He also was No. 2 on the team in assists in Mountain West competition, racking up 43 (2.4 apg). To be eligible for the award, a player must have started no more than five Mountain West games during the season.

Martin, a transfer from North Carolina State, averaged 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds this season to help the Wolf Pack (26-6) to the Mountain West regular season title. They went 15-3 in league play, including two wins over Boise State (23-7), which went 13-5 in the conference.

hobbs
Alex Hobbs was named the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Complete list of Mountain West honors

Player of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cody Martin, Nevada

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Alex Hobbs, Boise State

Freshman of the Year: Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Coach of the Year: Eric Musselman, Nevada

First Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshaun Taylor, Fresno State

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Caleb Martin, Nevada

Justin James, Wyoming

Second Team

Cody Martin, Nevada

Malik Pope, San Diego State

Shakur Juiston, UNLV

Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Hayden Dalton, Wyoming

Third Team

Bryson Williams, Fresno State

Kendall Stephens, Nevada

Anthony Mathis, New Mexico

Koby McEwen, Utah State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Honorable Mention

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ryan Welage, San Jose State

All-Defense Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Lindsey Drew, Nevada

Cody Martin, Nevada

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Alan Herndon, Wyoming

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming 33

Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming

Pause
Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy 23

Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy

Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope' 265

Boise State basketball needs 'everybody pulling the rope'

Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 8

Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display

Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short 28

Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short

Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me' 156

Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me'

Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable' 190

Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable'

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 10

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State 162

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 87

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Lexus Williams’ incredible layup, and other top plays vs. Wyoming

View More Video