School-record performance, sellout crowd lead Boise State to big Mountain West win

Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

