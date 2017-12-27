If Boise State hoops keeps winning like this, Leon Rice might have to swim the river

More Videos 0:34 Lexus Williams hits game-tying 3-pointer in final seconds Pause 0:13 Hutchison had three dunks against Sacramento State. This one was the best. 0:08 A bird's-eye view of Lexus Williams' game-tying 3-pointer vs. Grand Canyon 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:03 Salvage logging after Idaho's Pioneer Fire 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leon Rice on bench play, Hutchison, fans, technical foul Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice touches on topics ranging from his bench to star Chandler Hutchison's big finish to rising attendance to his technical foul after the Colorado State game. Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice touches on topics ranging from his bench to star Chandler Hutchison's big finish to rising attendance to his technical foul after the Colorado State game. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice touches on topics ranging from his bench to star Chandler Hutchison's big finish to rising attendance to his technical foul after the Colorado State game. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com